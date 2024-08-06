Hidden risk of shadow data and shadow AI leads to higher breach costs

Security leaders are used to thinking about defense-in-depth and ensuring their security stack and overall architecture provide resilience and protection. While this paradigm holds true today, it may be time to think about shifting to data-first security. This means data management that corresponds with today’s use cases, and where data is the central asset that requires protection through its entire lifecycle, use, and disposal. A paradigm shift in data security is well supported by evidence in the 2024 edition of the Cost of a Data Breach Report.

The report presents research studying the causes, cost impacts and recovery from actual breaches at 604 organizations across the globe and in 17 industries. The findings show some interesting trends that can help solve the data puzzle, including impacts to security, privacy, governance and regulation. All these aspects already see elevated risks rise from the rush to provision new generative AI (gen AI) initiatives and take them to market rapidly, leaving security considerations behind. Alarmingly, a recent executive survey about gen AI security revealed that only 24% of new initiatives include a security component.