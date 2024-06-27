Re-evaluating data management in the generative AI age

Generative AI has altered the tech industry by introducing new data risks, such as sensitive data leakage through large language models (LLMs), and driving an increase in requirements from regulatory bodies and governments. To navigate this environment successfully, it is important for organizations to look at the core principles of data management. And ensure that they are using a sound approach to augment large language models with enterprise/non-public data.
A good place to start is refreshing the way organizations govern data, particularly as it pertains to its usage in generative AI solutions. For example:
Enterprise data is often complex, diverse and scattered across various repositories, making it difficult to integrate into gen AI solutions. This complexity is compounded by the need to ensure regulatory compliance, mitigate risk, and address skill gaps in data integration and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) patterns. Moreover, data is often an afterthought in the design and deployment of gen AI solutions, leading to inefficiencies and inconsistencies.
At IBM, we have developed an approach to solving these data challenges. The IBM gen AI data ingestion factory, a managed service designed to address AI’s “data problem” and unlock the full potential of enterprise data for gen AI. Our predefined architecture and code blueprints that can be deployed as a managed service simplify and accelerate the process of integrating enterprise data into gen AI solutions. We approach this problem with data management in mind, preparing data for governance, risk and compliance from the outset.
Our core capabilities include:
The service is AI and data platform agnostic, allowing for deployment anywhere, and it offers customization to client environments and use cases. By using the IBM® gen AI data ingestion factory, enterprises can achieve several key outcomes, including:
Navigating the complexities of data risk requires a cross-functional expertise. Our team of former regulators, industry leaders and technology experts at IBM Consulting® are uniquely positioned to address this with our consulting services and solutions.
