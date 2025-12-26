How AI is used in change management

Traditionally, organizational change management has guided large shifts such as new systems, process redesigns or structural reorganizations. It helps people understand why change is happening, what it means for their work and how they can succeed in a new environment. AI strengthens this discipline by adding data-driven insights, speed and adaptability.

Within change management, AI plays a critical role in helping organizations reduce risk by improving visibility across the change lifecycle. In the next year, the annual cost of managing enterprise risk is expected to rise by 15%.¹ By analyzing data such as system usage patterns, employee feedback and sentiment, AI algorithms help leaders and stakeholders identify early warning signs of resistance or challenges to change adoption. This insight allows organizations to adjust change strategies before issues escalate, reducing the likelihood of disruption and supporting more timely, data-driven decision-making throughout the change process.

AI also supports change by personalizing communication, training programs and performance tracking. Talent management leaders report AI and automation support 73% more employee engagement.2 Automated tools deliver relevant guidance to employees based on their roles and needs, while giving leaders clearer insight into employee productivity and quality. These capabilities help reveal whether new ways of working are taking hold and where extra support is needed.