The CHRO's guide to AI in HR: Myths, mayhem and measurable impact

Sometimes we hear pushback when we tell our HR transformation story because people are fearful of AI hallucinations or bias. Our answer to that is: “Humans are always in control.” You’re leaders. You decide when, where and how to deploy AI. It’s a tool, and it’s not going to run wild. However, you do need to be practical in its application.

Don’t let FOMO—the fear of missing out—drive your AI decisions. What does that mean? Don’t make decisions based on what the company down the street is doing because it sounds exciting, or because it’s getting a lot of press or social media attention. If it’s not aligned to your company’s values or the way your business makes money, don’t do it.

While that sounds simple, there’s a lot more to it. You need to be asking questions up front such as, “What are you comfortable with AI handling?” or “What aligns with the values of your company?”

At IBM, any use of AI will always include a human in the loop. Humans are the final decision makers—that’s one of our core values. For example, we use AI to recommend salary increases based on an employee’s skills, market scarcity and number of years in the job role. But how much to give is always the manager’s final decision. We’re comfortable with using AI for compensation recommendations to managers. Your company may not be.

However, we don’t use AI to screen candidates. As a skills-first company, we care about a candidate’s technical skills—not where they got them. We worry an algorithm might reject candidates from non-traditional backgrounds. Your company may want to do the complete opposite with AI, and that’s OK. It’s all about what’s right for your business.

It’s important that no matter where or how you use AI that you have a tool that’s watching, with governance built in. When the AI starts to deviate from the answers you’d expect to see, you must be alerted immediately.