Among different types of testing, unit testing provides a near-microscopic view of a unit of code, which is the smallest individual component evaluated through software testing. The key ingredient required for proper unit testing is isolation so that unit functions can be effectively evaluated.

Benefits of unit testing include acceleration of the software development process through automation and creation of labor-cost savings by incorporating debugging early within the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Such debugging efforts support the retention of any code changes made during development and enhance code quality throughout.

Unit testing frameworks help testers run tests on individual units and build a stronger overall codebase. Test passes occur when a test checks a particular piece of code and finds that the test executes properly, and any associated checks (also called assertions) have all been successfully realized. Test passes indicate that the unit is behaving as expected.