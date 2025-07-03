What is test-driven development (TDD)?

Developers write enough code to pass each test, then both the test and code are refined before moving onto a new test and then a new feature.

Test-driven development essentially forces developers to slow down, validate and refine their code in shorter feedback cycles. While not required, DevOps teams encourage coders, from beginners to seasoned professionals, to use TDD across a wide range of programming languages. For example, Java, Python, and so on, application programming interfaces (APIs) and program applications.

Programming in this style strengthens the relationship between coding, testing (in the form of automated unit-level tests) and code design. While test-driven development might increase upfront development time, it has been demonstrated to improve code functionality and dexterity and save time overall.

By immediately identifying and addressing any errors, developers that use TDD can prevent small issues from becoming larger problems. Test-driven development forces developers to both validate and refine their code as they go, thus streamlining final quality checks and corrections.

Alternative testing frameworks include writing the production code before writing all the automated tests or writing the entire test suite before writing the production code. These methods, while not necessarily ineffective, have been shown to increase necessary debugging times, especially with larger and more complex projects.

While test-driven development is commonly used for the creation of new production code, it is also often applied to improve debugging legacy code developed with older or other techniques.

Test-driven development reverses the traditional development process by putting testing before development. As an iterative approach, test-driven development improves code quality and readability by promoting testable workflows that result in high-quality code at the unit level. When developers implement unit testing, they focus on a small portion of logic, such as an individual algorithm. Writing code specifically to make tests pass not only results in cleaner, more durable code but also helps improve documentation.