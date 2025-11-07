The era of intelligent agents is here. Across industries, organizations are experimenting with AI-powered agents to automate workflows, assist decision-making and accelerate business outcomes. These agents have the potential to dramatically improve productivity and profitability, but only if they have access to clean and high-quality data.

That’s where many organizations are hitting a wall. The data foundation required to support agents - reliable pipelines, unified integration frameworks and governed access - is being strained. Technical debt, tool sprawl and lack of visibility into pipeline performance already make it difficult to operationalize analytics. Factor in a global IT skills shortage, and the challenge becomes existential.

