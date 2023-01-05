Why does observability matter to your role?

A modern enterprise – one built to respond quickly to both problems and opportunities within hybrid multi-cloud environments – relies on a modern IT infrastructure. The more advanced the system, however, the more complex it becomes and the more difficult to manage. And IT doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Stakeholders throughout the organization impact, influence and benefit from the systems for which IT is responsible. And the impact of a mere one-second delay means a 7% decrease in customer conversion¹ and a 16% decrease in customer satisfaction².

That’s why IT organizations are investing so heavily in observability, IT automation and AIOps solutions. 47% of organizations are doing so, according to a recent survey, with 44% citing an increased adoption of observability and monitoring tools.³

So, what does this investment in observability look like across an organization?