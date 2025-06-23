Storage management, backup and recovery, data migration, and storage optimization software for IBM Z.
Storage software is essential for mainframes to efficiently manage, protect and optimize vast amounts of critical data. It ensures the organization, retrieval and protection of data, including features like encryption, backup and disaster recovery.
Storage software also optimizes resource allocation, integrates seamlessly with applications and enables scalability to meet growing data requirements without sacrificing performance or reliability. Overall, it plays a crucial role in ensuring data integrity, security and accessibility while maximizing resource usage in mainframe systems.
The list below organizes the storage software capabilities for IBM Z® into different product categories, such as storage management, backup and recovery, data migration and maximzing storage.
IBM Z Storage Management Suite
A product bundle that storage administrators use to holistically manage and evaluate their z/OS storage environment, covering everything from monitoring and allocation to catalog and HSM.
IBM Archive Manager for z/VM®
A storage and data management solution that enables the archive and recall of historical and infrequently used data. This capability helps manage disk space more efficiently and comply with requirements mandated by fiscal or legal regulations and policies.
IBM Data Interfile Transfer, Testing and Operations Utility for ESA (DITTO)
A storage media and data maintenance utility for IBM z/OS®, z/VM and 21st Century VSEn environments. Users can access, display, edit, migrate and maintain data in files and data sets. DITTO works with data from a range of media and formats on IBM z/OS.
IBM Tape Manager for z/VM
Software that organizes tape resource information in a centralized tape catalog, simplifying management across multiple IBM z/VM systems. It monitors tape resources, alerting you to low tape levels or catalog disk space limitations. Supporting both standard label and nonlabel tapes, it also accommodates manual tape devices and physical and virtual tape libraries from IBM, Oracle® StorageTek, EMC® and Luminex.
IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm
Software that creates a new archive tier for backing up inactive mainframe data currently managed by DFSMShsm. The additional, lower-impact management tier uses less CPU resources to improve DFSMShsm efficiency and adds cloud storage to virtual and physical tape media options.
IBM Tivoli® Advanced Backup and Recovery for z/OS
Software that ensures reliable and accurate backup and recovery for application data on z/OS systems with software designed to identify critical application data. It manages and tracks backups, providing dependable and precise backup and recovery capabilities on z/OS systems.
IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM
Software that efficiently backs up and restores files and data on z/VM systems and Linux® guest systems. It simplifies data availability with streamlined facilities for various data types, flexible file selection and support for disk, physical tape or virtual tape backups.
Available standalone or as part of IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux.
IBM Transparent Data Migration Facility z/OS
A host-based migration tool software that enables local or global data migration for storage attached to IBM z/OS mainframes across multivendor environments. It provides data migration for both z/OS and z/VM.
IBM z/OS DFSMS Cloud Data Manager
A z/OS software for migrating large amounts of DFSMS hierarchical storage manager (DFSMShsm) data from physical or virtual tape storage to cloud storage.
IBM Tivoli Tape Optimizer on z/OS
Software that enhances the efficiency of tape operations by enabling faster copy processes, optimizing tape resources and expanding multitasking capabilities. It facilitates the easier and more efficient copying of large volumes of tape and datasets.
IBM Tivoli Automated Tape Allocation Manager for z/OS
Software that is designed to maximize existing tape resources, reduce operational overhead and improve batch processing efficiency. Users can share, automate and control multiple tape drives across a multisystem environment.
