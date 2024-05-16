IBM Data Interfile Transfer, Testing and Operations Utility for ESA allows you to find and view data without changing it; change and update data as needed; create new data and rename entities; copy, print and erase data; and use lists of data sets, members or objects. You can also use DITTO to print VSAM records, physical disk records, OAM objects, tape files, and sequential data sets The program dumps the data either in character-only format or in the character and vertical hexadecimal format.