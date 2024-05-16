Home Z software Z storage DITTO IBM Data Interfile Transfer, Testing and Operations Utility for ESA
Versatile storage media and data maintenance utility for z/OS
What is IBM DITTO?

IBM® Data Interfile Transfer, Testing, and Operations Utility for ESA (DITTO) is a storage media and data maintenance utility for IBM z/OS®, z/VSE®, z/VM®, and 21st Century VSEn environments.

It enables you to access, display, edit, migrate and maintain data in files and data sets. DITTO works with data from a range of media and formats on IBM z/OS. You can store data files and data sets on a range of IBM z/OS storage devices. You can also use DITTO functions interactively in batch jobs or in REXX procedures.
Benefits
Data versatility

Work with physical tape and disk records, punched cards, sequential data, VSAM data, DDR backup tape of CMS minidisks, library members under z/VSE, REXX stem variables, print output and user storage.

 Storage flexibility

Use z/OS devices supported in MVS/ESA, IBM z/OS, VSE/ESA or VM/ESA. Supports tape encryption for 3592-E05 Encryption-capable devices, for DITTO/ESA for VSE in interactive mode.

 Functional options

Run full screen, line, command and batch. Choose from a range of help options. Improve error-handling with full messaging capabilities. Compatible with previous DITTO versions.
With Data Interfile Transfer, Testing and Operations you can
  • Query or change your processing environment
  • Easily manage data
  • Position, compare, initialize and erase tapes
  • Use full-screen browse functions
 See the details
Key features of IBM DITTO Query or change your processing environment

DITTO helps you work with various storage media and maintain data in the MVS, VM, and VSE environments respectively. It contains many versatile functions to let you work with tapes, disks, VTOCs and catalogs, VSAM data, VSE library members, sequential data sets and files, MVS Object Access Method (OAM) objects, and card images.

 Easily manage data

IBM Data Interfile Transfer, Testing and Operations Utility for ESA allows you to find and view data without changing it; change and update data as needed; create new data and rename entities; copy, print and erase data; and use lists of data sets, members or objects. You can also use DITTO to print VSAM records, physical disk records, OAM objects, tape files, and sequential data sets The program dumps the data either in character-only format or in the character and vertical hexadecimal format.

 Position, compare, initialize and erase tapes

DITTO lets you copy all the files on a tape, including tape marks, to a single sequential data set/file for further processing maintaining each tape mark in a special record. You can also copy multifile, multivolume labeled tapes, reducing the effort required to migrate to new media and simplifying tape maintenance procedures.

 Use full-screen browse functions

You can use DITTO/ESA's functions in full-screen mode using its own interactive panel driver, independent of VSE ICCF or MVS ISPF interactive full-screen environments. You are able to manage VSAM catalog entries in this full-screen mode.
Resources APARs for DITTO

This web page contains all the APARs for this product in one spot.
