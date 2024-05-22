IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm creates a new archive tier for backing up inactive mainframe data currently managed by DFSMShsm. The additional, lower-impact management tier consumes less CPU resources to improve DFSMShsm efficiency and adds cloud storage to virtual and physical tape media options.
IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm helps you increase the performance and efficiency of HSM environments that have large amounts of inactive data that must be retained for long periods. It preserves DFSMS (Data Facility Storage Management Subsystem) policies to properly back up data and manage retention. When applications or users recall data stored in a cloud, it is returned to DFSMShsm control and made available. IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm supports IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM SoftLayer® and Amazon S3 cloud environments.
Reduce size and processing cost for HSM Control Data Sets and use the economics and flexibility of cloud storage.
Move metadata from inactive data to lower-impact processes that improve batch window and application-elapsed time.
Use private, public or hybrid cloud environments. Move data previously stored on ML2 tape under DFSMShsm control to a cloud environment.
Enable applications and users to recall archived data. Archived data is returned to DFSMShsm control.
The Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm JCL sample library includes fully customizable sample JCL for these tasks:
The Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm ISPF (Interactive System Productivity Facility) interface offers the following functions:
The archive, restore, recycle and cleanup processes support the use of console commands to display the status of the process or to halt an in-progress process.
The AXQTINIT started task supports console commands to alter its processing mode, display status information, refresh parameter settings and shut down the started task.
IBM® z/OS® V1.13 or later
Any machine capable of running IBM z/OS V1.13 or later
IBM z/OS software for migrating DFSMS Hierarchical Storage Manager (DFSMShsm) data from physical or virtual tape to cloud objects.
Helps to facilitate a healthy DFSMShsm environment and provide reliability, scalability and availability.
Manage and monitor z/OS Storage Resources including Cloud Tiers.
Copy and move mainframe data to private, hybrid or public cloud storage.
