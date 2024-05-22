Home Z software Z storage Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm
Add an archive tier to improve DFSMShsm efficiency and take advantage of cloud storage
grey geometric background

IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm creates a new archive tier for backing up inactive mainframe data currently managed by DFSMShsm. The additional, lower-impact management tier consumes less CPU resources to improve DFSMShsm efficiency and adds cloud storage to virtual and physical tape media options.

 IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm helps you increase the performance and efficiency of HSM environments that have large amounts of inactive data that must be retained for long periods. It preserves DFSMS (Data Facility Storage Management Subsystem) policies to properly back up data and manage retention. When applications or users recall data stored in a cloud, it is returned to DFSMShsm control and made available. IBM Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm supports IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM SoftLayer® and Amazon S3 cloud environments.
IBM Redbooks ebook

What is new in DFSMSrmm

IBM z/OS DFSMShsm primer
Benefits Lowers costs

Reduce size and processing cost for HSM Control Data Sets and use the economics and flexibility of cloud storage.

 Improves CPU efficiency

Move metadata from inactive data to lower-impact processes that improve batch window and application-elapsed time.

 Delivers cloud flexibility

Use private, public or hybrid cloud environments. Move data previously stored on ML2 tape under DFSMShsm control to a cloud environment.

 Recalls data direct to HSM

Enable applications and users to recall archived data. Archived data is returned to DFSMShsm control.
Features
Customizable sample JCL

The Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm JCL sample library includes fully customizable sample JCL for these tasks:

  • Archiving inactive data
  • Restoring data from the archive to the ML2 tapes
  • Creating reports
  • Backing up, restoring and cleaning up the Archive Database
ISPF interface

The Advanced Archive for DFSMShsm ISPF (Interactive System Productivity Facility) interface offers the following functions:

  • Provides easy access to the product settings that are used for moving data out of the archive and for defining cloud storage environments
  • Lists the data sets that have been archived and (optionally) allows you to queue files for restore processing
  • Lists the tape volumes that contain the archived data sets
  • Provides a quick access method for generating the JCL to restore archived files that have been queued for restore processing
  • Lists the archived files that are in the restore queue
  • Provides the SMS Archive Policy Editor for updating the AXQMCPOL parameter library member that is used for implementing the ML3-like storage tier
Console command interface

The archive, restore, recycle and cleanup processes support the use of console commands to display the status of the process or to halt an in-progress process.

The AXQTINIT started task supports console commands to alter its processing mode, display status information, refresh parameter settings and shut down the started task.
Technical details Software requirements

IBM® z/OS® V1.13 or later

 Hardware requirements

Any machine capable of running IBM z/OS V1.13 or later
Related products IBM z/OS DFSMS Cloud Data Manager

IBM z/OS software for migrating DFSMS Hierarchical Storage Manager (DFSMShsm) data from physical or virtual tape to cloud objects.

 IBM Tivoli Advanced Audit for DFSMShsm

Helps to facilitate a healthy DFSMShsm environment and provide reliability, scalability and availability.

 IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite for z/OS

Manage and monitor z/OS Storage Resources including Cloud Tiers.

 IBM Cloud Tape Connector for z/OS

Copy and move mainframe data to private, hybrid or public cloud storage.
Next steps

Discover how to improve DFSMShsm efficiency and take advantage of cloud storage. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks Support and services Global financing Flexible pricing Education and training Community Developer community Business Partners Resources