Recover unused space on tape when a data set expires or is deleted
IBM® z/OS® DFSMS Cloud Data Manager is z/OS software for migrating large amounts of DFSMS hierarchical storage manager (DFSMShsm) data from physical or virtual tape storage to cloud storage.
Migrating large amounts of existing DFSMShsm Migration Level 2 (ML2) data sets to Migration Level Cloud (MLC) enables you to:
Summary of features and updates for IBM z/OS DFSMS Cloud Data Manager
IBM z/OS DFSMS Cloud Data Manager 1.1 offers cost-effective migration of data to the cloud
Retain critical historical accuracy of data set while migrating data to cloud objects as the date last referenced and the migration date remain unchanged.
Use IBM transparent cloud tiering to remigrate data to cloud objects with minimal z/OS host processing.
Tuning options enables you to migrate data sets to the cloud without impacting DFSMShsm production workloads.
Cloud Object Storage allows you to migrate DFSMShsm ML2 tape data to any S3-compatible object storage. You can use existing on-premises or off-premises cloud storage for storing cold data.
The TS7700 tape subsystem facilitates the migration of DFSMShsm ML2 tape data to cloud objects, reducing recycle processing time and replacing serial access with direct data access.
Move vast amounts of cold data from tape to Cloud Object Storage. Easily find and select DFSMShsm-managed ML2 tape data by last migration date to migrate from ML2 to MLC.
Create new policies or update existing policies defined years or decades ago for existing ML2 data. Use DFSMScdm to migrate existing ML2 data according to new or updated policies.
The requirements are as follows after the installation of Shopz:
These are the specific support required to use IBM transparent cloud tiering for data migration to the cloud:
IBM transparent cloud tiering requires VED 5.3 or later for the TS7700 target.
These are the requirements needed for z/OS DFSMS Cloud Data Manager:
To obtain IBM z/OS DFSMS Cloud Data Manager, login to Shopz or register for an account.