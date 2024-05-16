Home Z software Z storage Tivoli Advanced Backup and Recovery IBM Tivoli Advanced Backup and Recovery for z/OS
Reliable and accurate backup and recovery for application data on z/OS systems
What IBM Tivoli Advanced Backup and Recovery for z/OS can do

IBM® Tivoli® Advanced Backup and Recovery for z/OS® helps you identify critical application data and manages and tracks backups, giving you a reliable and accurate backup and recovery on z/OS systems.
Benefits
Lower DASD replication costs

Identify critical data sets that have not been backed up, track backups and eliminate duplications.

 Recover quickly from unplanned outages

Enable remote recovery of z/OS environments at disaster recovery sites.

 Gain reporting capabilities

Document the data sets that have been backed up and document compliance with legal and regulatory requirements such as Sarbanes-Oxley.

 Use with IBM Tivoli Enterprise Portal

Enable side-by-side viewing of real-time and historical data for use with extensive diagnostic tests and reports.
You may also be interested in IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite for z/OS

Provides extensive capabilities to monitor and manage z/OS® storage hardware and software resources, including private, hybrid or cloud storage for z/OS.

 IBM Tivoli Automated Tape Allocation Manager for z/OS

Share automatic, unattended tape devices across multiple images.

 IBM Tivoli Tape Optimizer on z/OS

Efficiently copy tape volumes and data sets.
Expert resources to help you succeed
IBM Knowledge Center

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

Explore Support

Find solutions by using Support Search or open a Support Case.

Explore