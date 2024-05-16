IBM® Tivoli® Advanced Backup and Recovery for z/OS® helps you identify critical application data and manages and tracks backups, giving you a reliable and accurate backup and recovery on z/OS systems.
Identify critical data sets that have not been backed up, track backups and eliminate duplications.
Enable remote recovery of z/OS environments at disaster recovery sites.
Document the data sets that have been backed up and document compliance with legal and regulatory requirements such as Sarbanes-Oxley.
Enable side-by-side viewing of real-time and historical data for use with extensive diagnostic tests and reports.
Provides extensive capabilities to monitor and manage z/OS® storage hardware and software resources, including private, hybrid or cloud storage for z/OS.
Share automatic, unattended tape devices across multiple images.
Efficiently copy tape volumes and data sets.