IBM® Tivoli® Tape Optimizer on IBM z/OS® improves the efficiency of tape operations. It allows you to speed copy processes, maximize tape resources and expand multitasking capabilities, so you can copy large volumes of tape and data sets more easily and efficiently.
Copy tape volumes and data sets to and from a variety of tape devices and media with more ease.
Stack information and maximize tape space to help lower costs and minimize maintenance.
Use multitasking capabilities, automatic restart features and sophisticated filters to facilitate faster processes.
Preserve IBM DFSMSrmm™ tape library information and automatically update the IBM z/OS system catalog.
Integrate with IBM Tivoli Enterprise Portal, which enables side-by-side data comparison for more effective monitoring and troubleshooting.
Provides extensive capabilities to monitor and manage z/OS® storage hardware and software resources, including private, hybrid or cloud storage for z/OS.
Share automatic, unattended tape devices across multiple images.
Automatically identify critical app data, manage backups and more.