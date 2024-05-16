Home Z software Z storage Tivoli Automated Tape Allocation Manager IBM Tivoli Automated Tape Allocation Manager for z/OS
Share automatic, unattended tape devices across multiple images
What Tivoli Automated Tape Allocation Manager can do

IBM® Tivoli® Automated Tape Allocation Manager for z/OS® is designed to maximize existing tape resources, reduce operational overhead and improve batch processing efficiency. It enables you to share, automate and control multiple tape drives across a multisystem environment.
Benefits
Reduce costs of new hardware

Maximize your existing tape resources before investing in additional hardware.

 Minimize batch processing delays

Share tape storage devices across a multisystem environment, without the need for a shared control file.

 Minimize operator intervention

Automate tape resource management and get the ability to access IBM Tivoli® Enterprise Portal for extensive diagnostic and reporting capabilities.

 Centralize support

Equip operations staff with centralized query and control through global command support, and get simplified support for a variety of devices, including those not assign-capable.
You may also be interested in IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite for z/OS

Provides extensive capabilities to monitor and manage z/OS® storage hardware and software resources, including private, hybrid or cloud storage for z/OS.

 IBM Tivoli Tape Optimizer on z/OS

Efficiently copy tape volumes and data sets.

 IBM Tivoli Advanced Backup and Recovery for z/OS

Automatically identify critical app data, manage backups and more.
Expert resources to help you succeed
IBM Knowledge Center

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

Explore Support

Find solutions by using Support Search or open a Support Case.

Explore