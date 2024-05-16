IBM® Tivoli® Automated Tape Allocation Manager for z/OS® is designed to maximize existing tape resources, reduce operational overhead and improve batch processing efficiency. It enables you to share, automate and control multiple tape drives across a multisystem environment.
Maximize your existing tape resources before investing in additional hardware.
Share tape storage devices across a multisystem environment, without the need for a shared control file.
Automate tape resource management and get the ability to access IBM Tivoli® Enterprise Portal for extensive diagnostic and reporting capabilities.
Equip operations staff with centralized query and control through global command support, and get simplified support for a variety of devices, including those not assign-capable.
Provides extensive capabilities to monitor and manage z/OS® storage hardware and software resources, including private, hybrid or cloud storage for z/OS.
Efficiently copy tape volumes and data sets.
Automatically identify critical app data, manage backups and more.