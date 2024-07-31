IBM® SPSS® Statistics Professional Edition includes all the capabilities within the Standard Edition plus advanced statistical procedures that address data quality, forecasting, classification and insights into categorical data.

Both novice and experienced users can use advanced features to develop reliable forecasts using time-series data. Use classification and decision trees to help you identify groups and relationships and predict outcomes. Drive more valid conclusions by uncovering missing data patterns, and inputing missing values using SPSS Missing Values. Visualize and explore relationships and predict the values of categorical variables using SPSS Categories.