Purchase a subscription to SPSS Statistics or choose from four perpetual or term licenses.
Take advantage of flexible payment plans and maximize your savings with IBM's subscription options. Choose between convenient monthly or annual plans that fit your needs. Plus, for a limited time, enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on 12-month subscriptions.
IBM® SPSS® Statistics Base Edition provides capabilities that support the entire analytics process including data preparation, descriptive statistics, linear regression, visual graphing and reporting.
You can access multiple data formats without any data processing size limits. Advanced data preparation capabilities help eliminate labor-intensive manual tasks. Use over 30 analytical procedures such as bivariate statistics procedures, factor and cluster analysis and bootstrapping. You can also extend your capabilities with R or Python. Explore the features in detail below.
IBM® SPSS® Statistics Standard Edition includes all the Base Edition capabilities plus features that support advanced modeling options, regression analysis and custom tables.
Take advantage of various regression procedures including logistic regression, quantile regression and more. Use advanced statistics procedures such as GLM multivariate, variance components analysis, life tables and Bayesian statistics. Summarize your data and display analyses in production-ready tables with the Custom Tables module.
IBM® SPSS® Statistics Professional Edition includes all the capabilities within the Standard Edition plus advanced statistical procedures that address data quality, forecasting, classification and insights into categorical data.
Both novice and experienced users can use advanced features to develop reliable forecasts using time-series data. Use classification and decision trees to help you identify groups and relationships and predict outcomes. Drive more valid conclusions by uncovering missing data patterns, and inputing missing values using SPSS Missing Values. Visualize and explore relationships and predict the values of categorical variables using SPSS Categories.
IBM® SPSS® Statistics Premium Edition includes all capabilities within the Professional Edition and additional features like neural networks, conjoint, exact tests, complex samples and direct marketing. The Premium Edition also includes advanced analytical techniques such as structural equation modeling.
*User reviews may have been obtained through an incentive.