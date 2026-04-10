Introducing IBM SPSS Statistics v32 From AI-assisted insights to advanced modeling. Explore more

IBM SPSS Statistics

Smarter AI. Deeper insights. Stronger decisions.

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Overview

Scale AI-powered statistical insights

IBM SPSS Statistics is a comprehensive statistical analysis platform designed to help organizations and individuals extract reliable insights from data. It combines robust statistical testing, predictive modeling, regression, and forecasting with streamlined data preparation and automated analysis. With integrated AI capabilities, including the AI Output Assistant, users can interact with results using natural language - making complex outputs easier to understand and act on.

Features

Advanced data analysis tools

IBM SPSS Statistics delivers advanced analytics, predictive modeling, forecasting, and AI-assisted insights to simplify complex data and support better outcomes. With v32, users can uncover what drives results, generate more accurate forecasts, and apply advanced techniques with greater ease—enabling faster, more confident actions.

 View all SPSS Statistics features Learn more about v32

The AI Output Assistant instantly translates complex SPSS results into clear, plain‑language insights—saving time, reducing errors and empowering every user to understand data confidently through guided explanations and smarter interpretation.

  • Apply advanced statistical methods to uncover complex relationships and trends.
  • Leverage advanced techniques like bootstrapping and custom tables for detailed data analysis.
  • Simplify complex data tasks with tools for data preparation and custom table creation.

Learn more about IBM SPSS Advanced Statistics

Learn more about IBM SPSS Statistics Custom Tables

  • Predict future outcomes and trends.
  • Employ decision trees and neural networks to build predictive models that optimize outcomes.
  • Leverage predictive models to identify and target specific customer segments, maximizing campaign effectiveness and return on investment (ROI).

Learn more about IBM SPSS Statistics Regression

Learn more about IBM SPSS Statistics Decision Trees

  • Handle complex samples and address missing data to ensure accurate and reliable market research results.
  • Apply conjoint analysis and categorical data analysis to gain deep insights into consumer preferences and market segments.

Learn more about IBM SPSS Statistics Complex Samples

Learn more about IBM SPSS Statistics Missing Values

Use cases

Turn complex data into clear action

Marketing

Turn data into growth—accelerate client acquisition, retention and conversion.

 Maximize your marketing ROI
Sales

Unlock sales trends with data-driven forecasting to predict with precision.

 Maximize sales zones
Healthcare

Enable evidence-based data-driven healthcare.

 Boost patient outcomes
Market research

Transform complex, incomplete data into accurate findings with ease.

 Segment with clarity
Government

Strengthen public trust with data-backed policy decisions.

 Drive smarter policies
Supply chain

Make data-driven decisions across procurement, inventory, logistics and demand planning.

 Revolutionize supply chain landscape

Resources

Start getting more value from your data

Explore guides, demos, videos and add‑ons to help you learn SPSS Statistics features, build skills and get more from your analysis.

 View all resources
Announcement 2026 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award

IBM SPSS Statistics has been recognized by TrustRadius with the 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award in the Statistical Analysis category—a distinction that underscores the product’s enduring value to data professionals, researchers, academicians and organizations around the world.

Read announcement
Webinar What's next for IBM SPSS Statistics: Version 31

IBM SPSS Statistics version 31 release comes with comprehensive set of new algorithms, best-in-class features and product enhancements which are designed to optimize both data analysis capabilities and user experience.

View webinar
Product blog Unifying statistical power with SPSS Statistics, R and Python

IBM® SPSS Statistics provides predictive models and advanced statistical techniques to derive actionable insights from data.

Read post
Interactive demo Visualize, validate and conclude

Experience in this interactive demo how seamlessly you can derive actionable decisions.

View demo

Pricing

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Other license options

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Subscription license

A dedicated offering for extended access periods of 12+ months or tailored pricing models to meet the needs of organizations with extensive data analysis requirements. 

 Learn about commercial editions
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Perpetual licenses

Use and own the solution indefinitely with a one-time payment. Perfect for organizations that require long-term data visualization and analysis capabilities.

 
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Campus editions- For education institutions 

Provide campus‑wide access to IBM SPSS Statistics through a single license designed for academic institutions, supporting teaching, learning, and non‑commercial research at scale.

 Learn about campus editions
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Student licenses

Affordable, single‑user licenses for students and faculty, available at special academic pricing through trusted IBM‑authorized vendors.

 

 Learn about student licenses
Take the next step

Explore how SPSS Statistics streamlines data prep, analysis, and predictive modeling. Unlock AI‑assisted insights and powerful features designed to boost confidence and speed. Start your free trial and see smarter decisions in action.

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Footnotes

* This offer is applicable only when purchased on IBM.com, cannot be combined with other promotions and applies to select subscriptions and terms. Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. Subscription cost will renew at the then current price at the end of the first year. Renewals are excluded from promotions.  For full details on payment methods and purchase eligibility by country, visit this page.