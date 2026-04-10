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Scale AI-powered statistical insights
IBM SPSS Statistics is a comprehensive statistical analysis platform designed to help organizations and individuals extract reliable insights from data. It combines robust statistical testing, predictive modeling, regression, and forecasting with streamlined data preparation and automated analysis. With integrated AI capabilities, including the AI Output Assistant, users can interact with results using natural language - making complex outputs easier to understand and act on.
Advanced data analysis tools
IBM SPSS Statistics delivers advanced analytics, predictive modeling, forecasting, and AI-assisted insights to simplify complex data and support better outcomes. With v32, users can uncover what drives results, generate more accurate forecasts, and apply advanced techniques with greater ease—enabling faster, more confident actions.
The AI Output Assistant instantly translates complex SPSS results into clear, plain‑language insights—saving time, reducing errors and empowering every user to understand data confidently through guided explanations and smarter interpretation.
Learn more about IBM SPSS Advanced Statistics
Learn more about IBM SPSS Statistics Regression
Learn more about IBM SPSS Statistics Complex Samples
Turn complex data into clear action
Turn data into growth—accelerate client acquisition, retention and conversion.
Unlock sales trends with data-driven forecasting to predict with precision.
Enable evidence-based data-driven healthcare.
Transform complex, incomplete data into accurate findings with ease.
Strengthen public trust with data-backed policy decisions.
Make data-driven decisions across procurement, inventory, logistics and demand planning.
Start getting more value from your data
Explore guides, demos, videos and add‑ons to help you learn SPSS Statistics features, build skills and get more from your analysis.
IBM SPSS Statistics has been recognized by TrustRadius with the 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award in the Statistical Analysis category—a distinction that underscores the product’s enduring value to data professionals, researchers, academicians and organizations around the world.
IBM SPSS Statistics version 31 release comes with comprehensive set of new algorithms, best-in-class features and product enhancements which are designed to optimize both data analysis capabilities and user experience.
IBM® SPSS Statistics provides predictive models and advanced statistical techniques to derive actionable insights from data.
Experience in this interactive demo how seamlessly you can derive actionable decisions.
The Base Edition provides capabilities that support the entire analytics process including data preparation, descriptive statistics, linear regression, visual graphing, and reporting.
Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics Add-on provides easy to use drag and drop interactive tables exportable to Microsoft/PDF. You can access a variety of additional techniques such as; Non-linear, logistic, 2-stage least squares regression, Generalized linear modeling and survival analysis. Additionally, Bayesian Statistics now available.
Forecasting and Decision Trees Add-on provides ARIMA and exponential smoothing forecasting capabilities. Classification and decision trees based on four established tree-growing algorithms are also available. You can also create neural network predictive models as well as RFM analysis to test marketing campaigns.
Complex Sampling and Testing Add-on provides functionality for small sample sizes, missing data , and complex sampling. You can access regression with optimal scaling including lasso and elastic net. Additional features include; categorical principal components analysis, multidimensional scaling and unfolding, and multiple correspondence analysis.
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A dedicated offering for extended access periods of 12+ months or tailored pricing models to meet the needs of organizations with extensive data analysis requirements.
Use and own the solution indefinitely with a one-time payment. Perfect for organizations that require long-term data visualization and analysis capabilities.
Provide campus‑wide access to IBM SPSS Statistics through a single license designed for academic institutions, supporting teaching, learning, and non‑commercial research at scale.
Affordable, single‑user licenses for students and faculty, available at special academic pricing through trusted IBM‑authorized vendors.
* This offer is applicable only when purchased on IBM.com, cannot be combined with other promotions and applies to select subscriptions and terms. Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. Subscription cost will renew at the then current price at the end of the first year. Renewals are excluded from promotions. For full details on payment methods and purchase eligibility by country, visit this page.