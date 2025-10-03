Empowering smarter supply chains with IBM SPSS Statistics

Global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, dynamic and data-rich. Organizations are turning to advanced analytics to optimize operations, reduce costs and improve responsiveness.

With IBM® SPSS® Statistics, supply chain professionals can harness predictive modeling, forecasting and statistical analysis to make data-driven decisions across procurement, inventory, logistics and demand planning. Manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers can integrate historical data, real-time inputs and external variables to build resilient, agile supply chains.

By applying statistical techniques to diverse datasets—such as supplier performance, transportation metrics and market demand—IBM SPSS Statistics empowers teams to anticipate disruptions, streamline operations and enhance strategic planning.

IBM SPSS Statistics enables organizations to build robust demand forecasting models by using time series analysis and regression techniques. By incorporating seasonality, trends and external factors, businesses can reduce forecast errors and align production and inventory with actual demand. 

Using statistical procedures like decision trees and clustering, supply chain teams can segment inventory, identify slow-moving items and optimize stock levels across locations. This helps reduce carrying costs and improve service levels. 

IBM SPSS Statistics supports scenario modeling and risk analysis to help organizations anticipate potential disruptions—such as supplier delays or demand spikes—and develop contingency plans. Techniques like logistic regression and Monte Carlo simulation provide insights into risk probabilities and impact. 

Demand forecasting Supplier performance evaluation Inventory optimization Transportation and logistics planning
