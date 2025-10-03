Global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, dynamic and data-rich. Organizations are turning to advanced analytics to optimize operations, reduce costs and improve responsiveness.

With IBM® SPSS® Statistics, supply chain professionals can harness predictive modeling, forecasting and statistical analysis to make data-driven decisions across procurement, inventory, logistics and demand planning. Manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers can integrate historical data, real-time inputs and external variables to build resilient, agile supply chains.

By applying statistical techniques to diverse datasets—such as supplier performance, transportation metrics and market demand—IBM SPSS Statistics empowers teams to anticipate disruptions, streamline operations and enhance strategic planning.