IBM® SPSS® Statistics has flexible pricing plans. See which option is right for you—from monthly subscriptions to perpetual licenses and special pricing for students and educators, there is an option for everyone.
Check out the SPSS Statistics personalized offers for students and academic institutions
Monthly and annual subscriptions available for purchase online. Simply log in to your subscription with your IBMid for easy access to SPSS Statistics.
Annual or monthly subscriptions. Extend the Base subscription with three optional add-ons.
Base Subscription
Data Preparation
Bootstrapping
Add-on: Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics
Regression
Advanced Statistics
Custom Tables
Add-on available for purchase
Add-on: Forecasting and Decision Trees
Forecasting
Decision Trees
Direct Marketing
Neural Networks
Add-on available for purchase
Add-on: Complex Sampling and Testing
Complex Samples
Conjoint
Exact Tests
Missing Values
Categories
Add-on available for purchase
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Perpetual or 12+ month subscription license(s) available for SPSS Statistics.
A perpetual or term license with SPSS Statistics Base features
A perpetual or term license with SPSS Statistics Base and Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics modules
A perpetual or term license of SPSS Statistics including a large selection of additional capabilities
A perpetual or term license including the full catalog of SPSS Statistics modules and capabilities
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Get affordable access to our advanced software with single-user student licenses.
Buy the comprehensive IBM SPSS Statistics Pack specially designed for educators.
Simplify instructions by using sitewide licensing with IBM SPSS Statistics Campus Edition.
You can renew your term license of SPSS by visiting our support page to learn more.
Perpetual and term licenses require an authorization code. Subscriptions require internet connectivity and an IBMid to log in, but do not require a license authorization code.
No, it’s not. We offer multiple licensing options to serve your needs. The perpetual and term license options let you choose from four editions: Base, Standard, Professional and Premium.
You can easily add more licenses and add-ons by logging in to your My IBM account.
Click the “Manage” button next to your SPSS Statistics listing. When you get to the overview page, go to “Upgrade or change plan” then, click the “Make changes” button and follow the instructions on the next page.
If you purchase a monthly or annual subscription of IBM SPSS Statistics, your payment method will be automatically charged at the beginning of each billing period (either yearly or monthly). First-time IBM Marketplace customers can pay with Visa, Mastercard or American Express. Returning customers can pay with a credit card, purchase order or invoice.
Log in to your My IBM account. When you get to the product page, click the “Manage” button next to your SPSS subscription listing. Then, select “Manage users” from the left side menu. Click “Add new user” in the upper right corner of the user table. Enter the new username and IBMid or email address, then click “Submit”. Once the form is submitted, the new user will receive an email invitation to use the service.
No. The free trial version includes all the add-on features, as well as the Base Subscription features. If you decide to purchase a Base Subscription, be sure to find any add-ons you will need and include them at checkout.
A subscription plan has simpler packaging, flexible billing options, automatic software updates and user account management features. You have the option to purchase IBM SPSS Statistics Subscription with a credit card on IBM Marketplace.
Subscription licenses will require macOS version 10.10 or higher, or Microsoft Windows 10 or later.
Yes. For technical support, log in to your My IBM account. When you get to the products page, click the “Manage” button next to your SPSS Statistics subscription listing. Then, click “Product support” on the left side menu to select a support option. Traditional licenses include 12 months of technical support.
Log in to your My IBM account. When you get to the products page, click the “Manage” button next to your subscription listing. Next, click “Cancel plan” on the overview page. You should receive an email confirming your termination date.
If you are ineligible for online cancellation, you will receive a link to contact our eCustomer Care team for assistance with cancellation. If you purchased SPSS from a third-party reseller, you may need to contact them to cancel your subscription.
Fixed term and perpetual licenses are the traditional way to purchase SPSS Statistics through an IBM seller or IBM Business Partner. Software authorization codes are required and software updates are manually downloaded from Passport Advantage or Fix Central.
For perpetual licenses, this data sheet shows a list of features included within each edition. For subscription plans, read this data sheet.
For information about renewals, please click here.
You can reactivate by purchasing a new subscription plan through My IBM. You do not need to reinstall the application. Once your plan has been purchased, simply log in to the software with your IBMid.
To check the status of your subscription, log in to your My IBM account.
Subscription plans renew automatically each month. You can stop this by logging in to your My IBM account. Find the SPSS Statistics subscription tile and click “Manage". Next, click the “Cancel plan” link in the overview section.
*Prices shown are indicative of one monthly user in USD, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties or the cost of any add-ons and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
**Prices shown in USD are indicative of one authorized, perpetual user for a one year subscription, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties and are subject to product offering availability in a country.