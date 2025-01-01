Healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to data analytics to derive insights from complex, ever-expanding medical datasets. These insights enhance patient care and drive medical innovation. With IBM SPSS Statistics, hospitals, clinics, and clinical research institutions can meet the rising demands for personalized medical treatment, critical resource management, and proactive disease prevention. Public health agencies can track disease patterns and predict outbreaks using epidemiological data, while medical researchers and pharmaceutical companies can accelerate drug discovery and clinical trials with clinical data and biostatistics. By integrating various data sources, such as patient records, insurance claims, and real-time analytics it can provide a cohesive view of a patient’s health journey.