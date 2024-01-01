Home

 Accelerate client acquisition with SPSS Advanced Statistics
Turn data into growth—accelerate client acquisition, retention, and conversion.
IBM SPSS Statistics empowers businesses to stay competitive in dynamic global markets, where shifting consumer preferences make it critical to not only attract new clients but also retain them while improving the overall customer experience. By using SPSS Statistics, industries like retail, e-commerce, telecommunications, travel, and education can decode consumer behavior, derive best consumer insight and design customer journey. Our solution helps in fostering long-term success by creating targeted campaigns and personalized offers to improve overall customer satisfaction.

Let’s see how GLM Repeated measures can help to assess the effectiveness of promotions. 
Interactive demo

Explore the interactive tour to see how to extract actionable insights from your data.

Learn how to boost marketing outcomes with client insights
Benefits Enhanced personalization and targeting

Precise customer segmentation and behavior analysis allows you to create personalized campaigns, offers and improve user experience. This approach improves client acquisition by attracting the right audience with relevant, tailored messaging while getting a deeper understanding of consumer behavior.  

 Predictive insights for proactive marketing

Predictive analytics within statistical tools help you forecast trends and anticipate client needs. By revealing patterns and preferences early, you can proactively reach out to potential clients across feasible touchpoints, staying ahead of competitors by improving your performance metrics and taking informed decisions.  

 Optimized resource allocation and cost efficiency

Identifying high-impact channels and audiences to streamline the overall marketing strategy. This enables you to allocate resources more effectively, maximize the return on marketing investments and increase the conversion rates.  

Applications

Profiling Customers Optimizing Resource Allocation Analyzing Customer Behavior Improving Marketing Strategies

Learn more about IBM SPSS Advanced Statistics

 Explore Advanced Statistics
Next steps
