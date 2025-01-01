Market Research is instrumental for organizations and individuals to evaluate the viability of new business or product by identifying the target market, gathering data and giving them actionable insights. Using IBM SPSS Statistics over traditional research tools helps researchers in enhancing the accuracy, efficiency and applicability of their work. Whether your research is in the field of Education, Political Science, Healthcare, Finance, Business & Marketing, Data science or others, it helps in streamlining the overall data analysis process and gives reliable actionable insights.