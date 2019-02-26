At IBM, Veterans have been making contributions to the advancement of information technology for almost as long as the company has been in existence. Where many companies proudly date their affirmative action programs to the 1970s, IBM has been creating meaningful roles for Veteran employees since the 1930s.
Meet Veterans paving the way at IBM
An IBM Cloud manager shares her perspective on IBM's inclusive workplace for Veterans
An Army Veteran relates how IBM learning resources helped take his expertise to the next level
Program Manager Heidi Husling explains how a naval aviation background was the perfect primer for global storage architecture at IBM
Veteran unemployment rate in March 2023
(Or 2 million) Veterans are women
Of the US adult population were Veterans in 2018, around 16.5 million people
We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees
IBM and IBMers stand with Veterans to ensure equality
How IBM supports National Guard and reserve employees with flexibility and understanding
The AI-powered digital solution provides mental fitness training and job search functions
Learn from established organizations about how to get involved and take action
Add value to your IBM candidacy with this new form and attach with your application
The LinkedIn community fosters ongoing dialogue with veterans interested in joining IBM
A free digital learning platform and initiative helps veterans upskill rapidly
As you prepare to go through the military separation process consider these tips
IBM committed to hire 2000 veterans over four years through 2020, and accomplished the goal 11 months in advance.
Admiral Michelle J. Howard, the first African American woman to command a U.S. Navy ship, was appointed to the board of IBM.
IBM expanded its Diversity Executive Councils to the Veterans Community, creating its very own Veterans Executive Council.
IBM launches #Boots2Blue, a veteran hiring initiative representing the journey a veteran makes from wearing boots while in military service to transitioning to a civilian career at Big Blue.