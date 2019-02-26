Home Impact Be Equal Be Equal communities Veterans Veterans community

Representing Veterans

At IBM, Veterans have been making contributions to the advancement of information technology for almost as long as the company has been in existence. Where many companies proudly date their affirmative action programs to the 1970s, IBM has been creating meaningful roles for Veteran employees since the 1930s.
“There are a lot of very intelligent, caring, empathetic, innovative, courageous and funny leaders among our military services. It’s a privilege and a calling to serve.” Major General Dianne Del Rosso
Features

How AI is delivering for American sailors by improving food availability to US Navy ships Read the story
IBM's history of supporting military Veteran employees Read the story
The VA and IBM collaborate to build pathways for Veteran success Learn more
IBM appointed the first African-American woman to command a US Navy ship to its board Learn more
Community

Meet Veterans paving the way at IBM

 Gloria Veal

An IBM Cloud manager shares her perspective on IBM's inclusive workplace for Veterans

 Pedro Quinones

An Army Veteran relates how IBM learning resources helped take his expertise to the next level

 Heidi Hulsing

Program Manager Heidi Husling explains how a naval aviation background was the perfect primer for global storage architecture at IBM
Numbers

2.8%

Veteran unemployment rate in March 2023

 US Department of Labor

10%

(Or 2 million) Veterans are women

 US Census Bureau

6.4%

Of the US adult population were Veterans in 2018, around 16.5 million people
“I wanted to be an excellent role model for my daughter and show her that I could balance my work and life” Cecilia Stark, Advisory Solutions Architect
Associations

We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees

 VIQTORY Hiring our Heroes (HoH) VetJobs American Corporate Partners (ACP) Veteran Affairs (VA) Soldiers to Sidelines
Perspectives

IBM and IBMers stand with Veterans to ensure equality

 In the news

How IBM supports National Guard and reserve employees with flexibility and understanding

 GRIT (Get Results in Transition)

The AI-powered digital solution provides mental fitness training and job search functions
Resources

Learn from established organizations about how to get involved and take action

 Veteran Experience Profile form

Add value to your IBM candidacy with this new form and attach with your application

 Military and Veteran talent services

Join our talent network and apply for roles

 IBM Stars and Stripes

The LinkedIn community fosters ongoing dialogue with veterans interested in joining IBM

 SkillsBuild

A free digital learning platform and initiative helps veterans upskill rapidly

 Veteran job candidate tips

As you prepare to go through the military separation process consider these tips
“Why US Veterans? Because you give them an impossible challenge and they'll come up an answer. These are the people that we want in a job that we have ready for them.” Jason Kelley
GM & Managing Partner, Global Strategic Partners
Pivotal moments
2017

IBM committed to hire 2000 veterans over four years through 2020, and accomplished the goal 11 months in advance.
2019

Admiral Michelle J. Howard, the first African American woman to command a U.S. Navy ship, was appointed to the board of IBM.
2020

IBM expanded its Diversity Executive Councils to the Veterans Community, creating its very own Veterans Executive Council.
2023

IBM launches #Boots2Blue, a veteran hiring initiative representing the journey a veteran makes from wearing boots while in military service to transitioning to a civilian career at Big Blue.
