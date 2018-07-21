The Hispanic community in IBM has an amazing history of impact in education, mentorship and creating opportunities for Hispanic talent. At IBM, we lead and participate on teams that drive innovation by bringing our diverse backgrounds to the conversation. Together, we are bolder and continue to develop leaders.
Get to know Hispanic community members making an impact at IBM
U.S. population is Hispanic
Pew Research Center 2020 (link resides outside ibm.com)
Executive positions are occupied by Hispanics
UMass Amherst Center for Employment Equity (link resides outside ibm.com)
Hispanics who say that they have to work harder to succeed because of their Hispanic identity
We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees
IBM created its supplier diversity program, before the existence of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and 100 other CEOs signed a letter sent by the Coalition for the American Dream, urging lawmakers to pass legislation protecting Dreamers.
IBM published a statement applauding the U.S. Supreme Court decision about DACA program and urging the congress to pass a bipartisan legislative solution to Dreamers situation, signed by SVP and CHRO, Diane Gherson.