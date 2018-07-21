Home Impact Be Equal Be Equal communities Hispanic Hispanic community

Representing Hispanic IBMers

The Hispanic community in IBM has an amazing history of impact in education, mentorship and creating opportunities for Hispanic talent. At IBM, we lead and participate on teams that drive innovation by bringing our diverse backgrounds to the conversation. Together, we are bolder and continue to develop leaders.
    "Every day I strive to prove to myself and my family that I can succeed at anything once I put my heart and mind to it." Monica Choto
    Technical Sales Specialist, IBM

    Features

    Closing the Hispanic leadership gap: Why it's in everyone's best interest Read the article
    IBM launches free education platform, Open P-Tech, in English, Portuguese and Spanish Learn more
    Watch IBM Global Managing Partner, Jesús Mantas, explain how consumers and businesses can adapt to a changing world Watch video
    Meet the Community

    Get to know Hispanic community members making an impact at IBM

         Mario Martell, Familia@IBM rockstar, went from culinary arts to hardware developer IBM inventor, Romelia Flores, encourages technology and science IBM fellow, Teresa Hamid, dares to think differently Karen Siles shares her view on career success in 100 words For Michael Perera, IBM is part of his family history Jesús Mantas and his authentic path to leadership
    Numbers

    18%

    U.S. population is Hispanic

    Pew Research Center 2020 (link resides outside ibm.com)

    4.3%

    Executive positions are occupied by Hispanics

    UMass Amherst Center for Employment Equity (link resides outside ibm.com)

    67%

    Hispanics who say that they have to work harder to succeed because of their Hispanic identity

    IBM Institute for Business Value
    Associations on our team

    We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees

         We Are All Human Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC)
    "As a technologist and developer, I am passionate about both developing new technology and making it accessible to everyone." Ismael Faro
    Senior Manager, IBM Research
    Pivotal moments
    1968

    IBM created its supplier diversity program, before the existence of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).
    2018

    IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and 100 other CEOs signed a letter sent by the Coalition for the American Dream, urging lawmakers to pass legislation protecting Dreamers.
    2020

    IBM published a statement applauding the U.S. Supreme Court decision about DACA program and urging the congress to pass a bipartisan legislative solution to Dreamers situation, signed by SVP and CHRO, Diane Gherson.
    Champion diversity

    Every one of us is a complex combination of diverse characteristics. Learn more about other communities at IBM, and embrace all aspects of identity.

