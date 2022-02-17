Home Impact Be Equal Be Equal

Be Equal's goal is to champion diversity and inclusion. Join our endeavor to drive progress for people in every community.

Be authentic

At IBM, we foster a culture of conscious inclusion and active allyship where every IBMer can make a positive impact on society while bringing their authentic selves to work. By being authentic, IBMers are empowered to contribute innovative ideas and solutions, reflecting their unique strengths and perspectives in their day to day.
What diversity in the technology industry means to me Read the conversation
Be your authentic self. Everyone else is taken. Read the blog
Racial equity in design: Stories, videos and podcasts of lived experiences See more
Women in the Workplace is the largest study on the state of women in corporate Read the full report
Shue-Jane Thompson's 3 lessons to becoming a great leader Read the story
Explore the Next Generation Leader Program at IBM iX Learn more
Race in the workplace: The frontline experience Read the report
Three ways leaders can build a culture of conscious inclusion by IBM's Kitty Chaney Reed Read the article
Varun shares his experience as an Asian American IBMer of Indian origin Read the story
IBM Be Equal podcast

Hear diverse perspectives from IBMers around the globe who embrace diversity, equity and inclusion in their day-to-day lives through a range of programs that support everyone’s ability to show up as their authentic selves. Catch the podcast on Apple Podcasts (link resides outside ibm.com) or Spotify (link resides outside ibm.com).

Color block collage of all the Be Equal community colors
Be Equal allies endeavor to expand, enable and ensure equality for everyone.

Be accountable

200+

Business Resources Groups in 52 countries around the world

437

 Thousand volunteer hours

USD 448

 Million in total giving
Be supportive

Use our downloadable assets to share your support on social media or proudly promote equality with Be Equal merchandise

Be plural

See the communities represented at IBM

 Black DiversAbility Hispanic LGBTQ+ Indigenous Pan-Asian Veterans Women