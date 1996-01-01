Home Impact Be Equal Be Equal communities LGBTQ LGBTQ+ community

Representing LGBTQ+

IBM is committed to provide a safe and welcoming environment to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and non-binary individuals. Our success in creating an open and welcoming environment—regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression—has allowed us to attract and retain valuable new talent.
    "Pride is the reminder that Black Trans Lives Matter. Pride is the courage to fight for ourselves and each other towards all of us having the right to just live and be." Andidiong Akpe (He/Him)
    Marketing Campaign Manager, IBM
    Numbers

    65%

    of the LGBTQ+ Community are concerned about how anti-LGBTQ+ legislation will affect their employment opportunities

    71

    countries worldwide still criminalize same-sex sexual activity

    80%

    of trans people experience a hate crime at least once a year
    Associations

    We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees

         Out & Equal

    United States

     Human Rights Campaign

    United States

     Pride at Work Canada

    Canada

     Stonewall Global

    Western Europe

     Workplace Pride

    Western Europe

     Pride Connection

    Latin America

     Prague Pride

    Central and Eastern Europe

     Colorful Workplaces

    Africa

     Japan Work with Pride

    Asia
    Perspectives

    IBM and IBMers stand with the LGBTQ+ community and call for change to ensure equality

         IBMers Tim and Melissa, on bringing their authentic selves to work How feeling safe at work helped one IBMer come out as bisexual IBM business development team helps the LGBTQ+ community for nearly 20 years
    Resources

    Learn from established organizations about how to get involved and take action

         Four distinct ways to support an employee through their transition journey LGBT+ authenticity and inclusion in the workplace
    Pivotal moments
    1996

    IBM began to provide Domestic Partner Benefits for IBM’s gay and lesbian employees in the United States. At the time, IBM was the largest company to provide benefits for domestic partners.
    2002

    "Gender identity or expression" is added to IBM’s global Equal Opportunity Policy, making IBM the largest corporation at the time to include gender identity or expression in a non-discrimination policy.
    2019

    IBM offers IBM published a statement applauding the U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the DACA program and urging Congress to pass a bipartisan legislative solution, signed by SVP, Diane Gherson.
