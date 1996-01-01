IBM is committed to provide a safe and welcoming environment to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and non-binary individuals. Our success in creating an open and welcoming environment—regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression—has allowed us to attract and retain valuable new talent.
of the LGBTQ+ Community are concerned about how anti-LGBTQ+ legislation will affect their employment opportunities
countries worldwide still criminalize same-sex sexual activity
of trans people experience a hate crime at least once a year
We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees
United States
United States
Canada
Western Europe
Western Europe
Latin America
Central and Eastern Europe
Africa
Asia
IBM and IBMers stand with the LGBTQ+ community and call for change to ensure equality
Learn from established organizations about how to get involved and take action
IBM began to provide Domestic Partner Benefits for IBM’s gay and lesbian employees in the United States. At the time, IBM was the largest company to provide benefits for domestic partners.
"Gender identity or expression" is added to IBM’s global Equal Opportunity Policy, making IBM the largest corporation at the time to include gender identity or expression in a non-discrimination policy.
IBM offers IBM published a statement applauding the U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the DACA program and urging Congress to pass a bipartisan legislative solution, signed by SVP, Diane Gherson.