Representing Pan-Asian IBMers

IBM is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where Asian talent can thrive and be authentically themselves
“I am democratizing AI by helping it to better embrace the diversity in human languages and culture, including my own.” Christina Altomare
Global Marketing Leader, IBM

Features

Listen to the Be Equal podcast episode: Pan-Asian—what's your name? See podcasts
Varun shares his experience as an Asian American IBMer of Indian origin Read the story
Shue-Jane Thompson shares 3 lessons to becoming a great leader Read the story
IBM is proud to join the Ascend 5-Point Action Agenda, supporting vulnerable communities alongside API business leaders Learn more
IBM India builds AI community with startups Read the story
Learn about Pan-Asian innovators at IBM, including Leo Esaki, who won the physics Nobel Prize in 1973 Watch now
Numbers

54%

of Asian immigrants aged 25 and older hold a bachelor's degree or higher

24M

people in the US have full or partial Asian heritage

13%

of the US workforce are of Asian heritage yet fill only 6% of executive roles

 Pew Research Center
Community

Meet Pan-Asian community members paving the way at IBM

 Kristie Curameng Bradford, a second-generation Filipino American, talks about her passion for serving the community
Associations

We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees

 Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics (LEAP) Ascend Asian American Business Development Center
Perspectives

IBM and IBMers stand with the Pan-Asian community and call for change to ensure equality

 Reskilling China

Chinese leaders use workplace skills to redefine business and industry

 Upskilling India

Higher education plays a key role to close a growing cross-industry skill gap
Resources

Learn from established organizations about how to get involved and take action

 IBM SkillsBuild

A free education program focused on underrepresented communities in technology

 IBV report: Asian American inclusion in the workplace

Asian American professionals report on the on-the-job obstacles they face

 Asian American workers: Diverse outcomes and hidden challenges

An executive briefing from McKinsey and Co. on the hidden challenges Asian Americans often face at work

 Ascend API equity research

Advancing API equity in the corporate sector and beyond

 IBM Tech Re-Entry program (India)
“What truly prevents you from falling into a habit is constant learning, and working here has proved this to me with new and exciting challenges” Renjith V P Content Specialist
Pivotal moments
1971

First Asian executive at IBM, Robert Howell, Boca Raton.
2011

IBM ranked most preferred employer by engineering students in India (Firstnaukri.com survey) and students in Singapore (Penn Olson survey).
