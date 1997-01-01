Home Impact Be Equal Be Equal communities Indigenous Indigenous community

Native Americans have been contributing to IBM’s inclusive culture for over three decades. Through individual and company support, IBM shares a deeper understanding and appreciation of Native/Indigenous peoples. We are helping to elevate IBM as an appealing place to work for the Native/Indigenous population.

    Features

    IBM Master Inventor Tara Astigarraga helps young people from underrepresented backgrounds see their own possibilities Read article
    AISES names IBMer Brendan Kinkade the 2020 recipient of the Professional Award in Executive Excellence Read the announcement
    The American Indian Science and Engineering Society named IBM one of the top 50 STEM workplaces for Indigenous professionals Learn more
    Faces of our community

    Meet Indigenous community members paving the way at IBM

         Tara Astigarraga

    Master Inventor

     Rodrick Sims

    Application Developer Apprentice
    Numbers

    574

    tribal sovereign nations within the US

    1.7%

    5.2 million people (or 1.7% of the US population) identify as AI/AN (American Indian/Alaska Native)

    2/3

    Nearly 2/3 of reservation lands were taken from tribal nations and given to settlers (as a result of the General Allotment Act of 1887)
    Associations

    We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees.

         American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Haskell Indian Nations University Tribal Net
    Pivotal moments
    1997

    Formation of Employee Network groups–inclusive of Native/Indigenous peoples.
    2002

    First Native American @ IBM Leadership Council Conference—Armonk, New York.
    2004

    IBM Canada began working alongside Canadian governments and industry to improve accessibility, infrastructure and skills in Aboriginal communities across Canada.
