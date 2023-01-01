At IBM, women have been making contributions to the advancement of information technology for almost as long as the company has been in existence. Where many companies proudly date their affirmative action programs to the 1970s, IBM has been creating meaningful roles for female employees since the 1930s. Looking for inspiring stories about women at IBM, or resources on learning and development? Want to make a difference in your company and in your communities? It all starts here!
Meet women leaders paving the way at IBM
This women in tech business resource group partners with WiCyS.org to close the gender gap in cybersecurity
IBM works with external entities and organizations to promote and support allyship
Percentage of organizations that offer flexible hours to support work/life balance
Higher revenue growth generated by organizations identified as gender equity leaders
Organizations with formal networking groups for women
Number of men who believe it’s just as likely for a woman to be CEO as a man
Organizations that say advancing more women into leadership roles is a top business priority
We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees
IBM and IBMers stand with women and call for change to ensure equality
Free training for students in foundational technology skills
Learn from established organizations about how to get involved and take action
Why perception outpaces reality, and what to do about it
Employing skilled women who want to return to the workforce
The newly formed Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, later renamed IBM, included Black and female employees from its founding.
First written equal opportunity policy, almost 30 years before the US passed the Equal Pay Act.
Thomas J. Watson Sr.
IBM founder
Be Equal initiative launched to engage IBMers, customers and society at large in promoting the advancement of gender equality in business leadership.