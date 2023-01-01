Home Impact Be Equal Be Equal communities Women Women at IBM

Representing women

At IBM, women have been making contributions to the advancement of information technology for almost as long as the company has been in existence. Where many companies proudly date their affirmative action programs to the 1970s, IBM has been creating meaningful roles for female employees since the 1930s. Looking for inspiring stories about women at IBM, or resources on learning and development? Want to make a difference in your company and in your communities? It all starts here!
“The opportunities and pathways have been changing for women. Corporate opportunities are changing to acknowledge and support that women pursue and prioritize goals differently than men.” Priti Shah
Software Engineer, IBM

Features

22 ways women continue to advance their careers at IBM Read the article
Women in leadership: Why perception outpaces the pipeline and what to do about it Read the report
Become a Be Equal ally, and promote equality and inclusion with intentional, everyday efforts Learn more
Community

Meet women leaders paving the way at IBM

 Women in Security Excelling (WISE)

This women in tech business resource group partners with WiCyS.org to close the gender gap in cybersecurity

 Embrace Equity for All

IBM works with external entities and organizations to promote and support allyship
Numbers 2023 Women in Leadership IBV report

59%

Percentage of organizations that offer flexible hours to support work/life balance

19%

Higher revenue growth generated by organizations identified as gender equity leaders

61%

Organizations with formal networking groups for women

54%

Number of men who believe it’s just as likely for a woman to be CEO as a man

45%

Organizations that say advancing more women into leadership roles is a top business priority

Events

Promoting awareness of cybersecurity as a career option for pre-teen and teen girls Learn more
Associations

We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees

 WIT Network Society of Women Engineers Women’s Business Collaborative Professional Business Women of California Conferences for Women Laboratoria
Perspectives

IBM and IBMers stand with women and call for change to ensure equality

 IBM SkillsBuild

Free training for students in foundational technology skills
Resources

Learn from established organizations about how to get involved and take action

 Women in leadership

Why perception outpaces reality, and what to do about it

 Tech Re-Entry

Employing skilled women who want to return to the workforce
“Diversity in terms of color and gender will ensure that the future of technology is not one dimensional.” Kitty Chaney Reed
VP, Chief Leadership, Culture and Inclusion Officer
Pivotal moments
1911

The newly formed Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, later renamed IBM, included Black and female employees from its founding.
1935

First written equal opportunity policy, almost 30 years before the US passed the Equal Pay Act.

"Men and women will do the same kind of work for equal pay. They will have the same treatment, the same responsibilities and the same opportunity for advancement."

 

Thomas J. Watson Sr.
IBM founder
2019

Be Equal initiative launched to engage IBMers, customers and society at large in promoting the advancement of gender equality in business leadership.
Champion diversity

Every one of us is a complex combination of diverse characteristics. Learn more about other communities and embrace all aspects of identity.

 Black DiversAbility Hispanic Indigenous LGBTQ+ Pan-Asian Veterans