Representing Black IBMers

We come together as Black IBMers, working to realize IBM values for all members of our community. Our collective voice pushes to inspire, promote and support current and future generations of Black leaders within IBM and our communities.

    Technology can help make a difference in the fight for racial justice, paving the road to progress Learn about projects
    Black leaders in business: Hope, anti-racism, and the struggle for equity Read the report
    "It’s a signal to the world that we can create a better society going forward, just by taking a look at who we hire, how we hire, how we promote and how we are authentic to the very value of equity." Nigel Pretence
    Design Director for Digital Growth and Commerce, Chair for IBM’s Racial Equity in Design Initiative
    Our community

    Meet Black community members paving the way at IBM

         Smart talks: IBM and HBCUs

    Tech education is fueling a new generation of cybersecurity experts

     Kitty Chaney Reed

    As Chief Leadership, Culture, and Inclusion Officer, as well as IBM’s Senior State Executive for Georgia, USA, Kitty's biggest inspiration is helping others to grow and develop

     Justina Nixon-Saintil

    Watch IBM’s Chief Impact Officer talk about her role leading IBM’s global corporate social responsibility efforts

     Kareem Yusuf

    Read blog posts from Kareem, who leads product management and growth for IBM’s software portfolio

     Whitley Walters

    Based in IBM's UK office, read how Whitley went from intern to senior consultant in five years
    Numbers

    10M

    more Black people live in the US now than in 2000

    89.4%

    of the Black population aged 25 or older has a high school diploma or higher

    30.7%

    of the employed Black population works in business, management, science or the arts
    Perspectives

    IBM and IBMers stand with the Black community and call for change to ensure racial equality

         Equal opportunity leader

    IBM ranked #4 on Minority Engineer Magazine’s list of Top 50 Employers

     Expanding opportunity

    P-Tech’s career readiness education module is growing worldwide

     Commitment to HBCUs

    IBM works with HBCUs to prepare students for careers in cybersecurity
    Associations

    We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees

    Pivotal moments
    1911

    The newly formed Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, later renamed IBM, included Black and female employees from its founding.
    1944

    IBM President Thomas J. Watson, Sr. joins the Advisory Committee of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and contributes to the UNCF’s fundraising efforts.
    1997

    Mark Dean named IBM’s first Black Fellow. He holds three of nine PC patents for being the co-creator of the IBM personal computer released in 1981.
    Champion diversity

    Every one of us is a complex combination of diverse characteristics. Learn more about other communities and embrace all aspects of identity.

