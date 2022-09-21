We come together as Black IBMers, working to realize IBM values for all members of our community. Our collective voice pushes to inspire, promote and support current and future generations of Black leaders within IBM and our communities.
Meet Black community members paving the way at IBM
Tech education is fueling a new generation of cybersecurity experts
As Chief Leadership, Culture, and Inclusion Officer, as well as IBM’s Senior State Executive for Georgia, USA, Kitty's biggest inspiration is helping others to grow and develop
Watch IBM’s Chief Impact Officer talk about her role leading IBM’s global corporate social responsibility efforts
Read blog posts from Kareem, who leads product management and growth for IBM’s software portfolio
Based in IBM's UK office, read how Whitley went from intern to senior consultant in five years
more Black people live in the US now than in 2000
of the Black population aged 25 or older has a high school diploma or higher
of the employed Black population works in business, management, science or the arts
IBM and IBMers stand with the Black community and call for change to ensure racial equality
IBM ranked #4 on Minority Engineer Magazine’s list of Top 50 Employers
P-Tech’s career readiness education module is growing worldwide
IBM works with HBCUs to prepare students for careers in cybersecurity
We’re teaming with external organizations devoted to making a difference, leveraging research and offering resources to our employees
The newly formed Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, later renamed IBM, included Black and female employees from its founding.
IBM President Thomas J. Watson, Sr. joins the Advisory Committee of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and contributes to the UNCF’s fundraising efforts.
Mark Dean named IBM’s first Black Fellow. He holds three of nine PC patents for being the co-creator of the IBM personal computer released in 1981.