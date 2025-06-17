IBM® Power® is a family of servers that are based on IBM Power processors and are capable of running IBM AIX®, IBM i and Linux®.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation. Modernize your applications and infrastructure with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience. IBM Power servers provide the agility, reliability and sustainability your organization requires.
ITIC survey of 1,900 C-level executives across 37 vertical markets gives IBM Power a 99.9999% or greater availability rating.¹
Survey says IBM Power experiences 3.3 minutes or less of unplanned outage due to security issues.²
Mondi sees a 20% increase in end-user application performance for SAP S/4HANA, boosting operational efficiency to meet their climate objectives.³
Streamline insight and automation with 5X faster AI inferencing per socket versus Power E980.⁴
The IBM Power S1014 is a 1-socket, 4U Power10-based server designed for business-critical workloads on AIX®, IBM i or Linux®.
The IBM Power S1022 is a 2-socket, 2U server, with more than double the cores compared to Power9-based servers, workloads can be consolidated on fewer servers, reducing software licensing, electrical, and cooling costs.
The IBM Power S1024 is a 2-socket, 4U Power10-based server with pay for only what you need and share resources across systems. Data is security from end-to-end with memory encryption on the processor and downtime is minimized with industry-leading reliability and availability.
High performance four-socket rack server optimized for data intensive applications and hybrid cloud deployments.
Engineered for agility, the IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI applications across hybrid cloud.
A secure virtual server, offering a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point — on and off premises.
Scalable platforms to meet your hybrid cloud needs
AIX on Power drives innovation with hybrid-cloud and open-source capabilities that help you build and deploy modern applications within a secure and resilient environment. AIX will continue to be a strategic, foundational component of the portfolio with a roadmap and support plan that extends beyond 2035.
IBM i is a platform for innovators, by innovators. Continuous availability, the latest security features and easy integration with IoT, AI and IBM Watson® provide you with the insights that are integral to your organization.
Linux on Power is an industry-standard open operating system with faster processing speed, bandwidth and inherent security.
