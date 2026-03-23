Architecture Patterns

Review, tested, and deployable architectures that enable use of leading-edge technologies so you can better meet your changing business objectives.
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Patterns

AI Data Hybrid Power and Z
Resources IBM Well-Architected Framework
The IBM Well-Architected Framework provides recommendations and best practices to help hybrid cloud architects design secure, performant solutions.
Hybrid cloud solutions
A smarter strategy to drive real business transformation with hybrid cloud solutions
Editable architecture diagram resources
Easily create your own architectures with architecture diagram templates that use simple icons to represent architecture components.
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