Modular Reasoning, Knowledge, and Language (MRKL)

A more detailed architectural view of a MRKL system is shown in the diagram above.

A user submits a query to a generative AI application (for example, a chatbot, or a query interface within an enterprise application)



The generative AI application passes the user's query to the MRKL router. The router is shown here as an independent component invocable through an API to promote re-use of the service across applications and to decouple the MRKL system from the consuming applications but the router could be embedded within the application for solutions such as prototypes, or integrated chatbots that provide only a 'thin' user interface in front of the MRKL system.



The router uses a tuned LLM to break the user query down into a series of actions, or steps, necessary to arrive at an answer. For example, to answer the query "What is the current temperature in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada? How does that compare to the historical average for this time of year?" the LLM may respond with the following conceptual list of actions: Look up the current temperate for Winnipeg using the Weather API

Look up the current date using the Calendar

Look up the average temperature in Winnipeg on this date using the Search API

Find the difference between current temperature and the historical average using the Calculator



The router then invokes the appropriate expert module for each action in the list. Continuing with the example from Step 3: The router invokes the Weather API module to retrieve the current temperate for Winnipeg, -1°C.

The router invokes the Calendar module to get the current date, November 9, 2023.

The router uses the Search API to find the normal temperature in Winnipeg on November 9, 1.4°C.

The router using the Calculator to find the difference between the two temperatures, -1 - 1.4 = -2.4



The router uses the LLM to formulate a response; in our example "The current temperature in Winnipeg is -1°C. That is 2.4°C cooler than the historical norm of 1.4°C".

