The AI ethics illusion

Evidence of how those patterns appear in everyday use emerged in the study from Anthropic. Researchers analyzed more than 300,000 subjective conversations with the company’s Claude chatbot and sought to identify the values it expressed in its responses.

The team identified 3,307 distinct values in those conversations. Some reflected practical goals, such as clarity or professionalism. Others reflected ethical priorities like honesty, transparency or harm prevention.

The analysis found that the model typically aligned with the user’s values. When people raised ideas such as community building or personal growth, Claude often reinforced those themes in its responses.

Moreover, the system frequently mirrored a user’s value language. For example, the same value might appear in both the user’s prompt and the model’s reply, particularly when the conversation involves topics such as authenticity, personal growth or cooperation.

Instances of the model strongly resisting a user’s request were rare, but they appeared in roughly 3% of conversations. Those cases typically involved requests that violated the system’s usage policies, such as attempts to generate harmful or deceptive material. In those exchanges, the model often invoked values such as ethical integrity, honesty or harm prevention.

“Honestly, I think this [study] says more about humans than it does about the tools,” Michael Hilton, a Teaching Professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies software engineering, said in an interview with IBM Think. “The models are trained on a lot of data that represents a lot of different viewpoints on a lot of different issues.”

Hilton said that diversity makes it difficult to describe any single moral perspective inside the system.

“If the systems are not truly reasoning, but just reflecting what is in their training data, then people are delegating moral decisions based on some unidentified, stochastically determined subset of the training data,” he said.

Researchers say that dynamic raises difficult questions for developers about how to design systems that behave consistently across different ethical contexts.