Overview

Companies today are modernizing customer care, using advanced AI to ensure a positive customer experience from the first interaction through the buyer's journey.

What is customer care?

Customer care is more than just providing great customer service. It’s a proactive approach to providing information, tools, and services to customers at each point they interact with a brand.

The value of customer care:

When done well, customer care boosts the overall customer experience by providing answers to common questions through the website, social media, chatbots, or with customer support agents.

  • Companies benefit from investing in customer care for multiple reasons:
  • Customers get the insights they need to make an informed purchase.
  • Customer satisfaction can increase and customer loyalty can improve.
  • Customer service agents spend less time on routine tasks and answering commonly asked questions, enabling agents to do more meaningful tasks.Using AI to optimize customer care can increase the bottom line and provide a positive return on investment.
Scope
Business Challenge

Consumer expectations are extremely high, putting increased pressure on companies to improve their customer relationships. According to Forrester (this link resides outside of ibm.com), only 18% of customers said they would continue doing business with a brand that has disappointed them.

In addition, poor customer care is costly. That same Forrester report showed that ecommerce retailers suffer, on average, USD 22 million in unnecessary service costs due to channel escalation. Adding to this pressure is the number of customer service channels today. Social media, email, call centers, chatbots, and text add numerous touchpoints and complexity to customer service operations.

This can lead to lost information when the same person reaches out via multiple channels. When a customer service agent doesn’t know the whole story and the customer has to repeatedly share the problem, it leaves both people frustrated.

Call centers and direct customer service agent interactions are still vital to any customer service department, but they are costly to run and can have a high rate of employee turnover. Chatbots, social media messaging, and other self-serve options have drawbacks as well, despite their convenience, including slow response time and inaccurate, irrelevant answers that require the customer to escalate the conversation to another channel.
Components

Name

Reason for Choice

Alternative Choice

FCT-01

Copy of Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services

Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services. Trying to mimc humain support agent intelligence and quality for Level0 requests

FCT-02

Expand hours of services for CSTIC (IT Helpdesk)

Ability to offer self-services 7/24

 FCT

FCT-03

Reduce current HelpDesk Agent workload

Reduce Helpdesk agent workload

 FCT

FCT-04

Offer automated services : create prevalidated requests for entire IT services Catalog

 

Offer automated services : create prevalidated requests for entire IT services Catalog Increase quality of information and reduce partial / error in request (Good type of request - Catalog item with right/good information

 FCT

FCT-05

Offer automated services for IT Services availability

Offer automated services for IT Services availability, base on user, consumable services for him (user)

 FR

FR-1

Omni channel support

Cognitive call center must support omni channels such as Charge, Watch, Social Media, Online, or Phone devices

 FR

FR-10

Call Dashbord

Cognitive Call Center should be able to record and summarized the number of calls handled by Virtual Agents and Live Agents.

 FR

FR-2

Multi Interface support

Cognitive Call center must support multiple interface such as Voice, SMS, Text Chat, or Email

 FR

FR-3

Sef Service Virtual Assistant

First hand call should be handled by self service Virtual Assistant.

 FR

FR-4

Call Hand Over

Call must be handover to live agent in case of low confidence or requested by Customer.

 FR

FR-5

Email Handover

Email should be classified and handover to appropriate email processing agents.

 FR

FR-6

Agent Assist

Live agent can access old resolved case or any policy documents real time [while taking to customer] based on identified intents

 FR

FR-7

Personalization

Cognitive Call Center can access personalized profile of the Customer and guide them based on the conversation.

 FR

FR-8

Next Best Action enabled Virtual Assistan

Cognitive Call Center's Virtual Agents must be equipped with Next Best Action and recommendations for the Customer.

 FR

FR-9

Guided Resolution for Customer

Virtual Assistant or Live Agent should be to able resolve the problem with proper guidance.

 FR-WA

FR-WA-01

Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services

 

Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services. Trying to mimc humain support agent intelligence and quality for Level0 requests.

 FR-WA

FR-WA-02

Expand hours of services for IT Helpdesk

Non Functional Requirements

ID

Name

Description

 NFR

NFR1

Performance

Online Operations - Response time should be 1sec/ 2sec From Voice UX - < 3 sec

 NFR

NFR2

Scalability

 

Scalable from  300 to 400 concurrent users Scalable to handle up to 1000 concurrent users in end state as there will more products included

 NFR

NFR3

Availability

99.9% (Watson provides 99.95) *99.9 %downtime 8.76 hours/year, 99.95% downtime 4.38 hours/year

 NFR

NFR4

User & Data Security

User authentication Integration with customer security services (LDAP, etc) Encryption Communication over wire will be secured and encrypted using secured protocols such as TLS

 NFR

NFR5

Recovery/Disaster Recovery

Recovery Time 5 min Recover Point 5 min

 NFR

NFR6

Manageability

Backup Daily Data Retention Should be retained for 7yrs

 NONFCT

NonFct-01

Authenticate Users

Authenticate user to provide contextual information

 NONFCT

NonFct-02

Security

Currently consider low base on : Data Classification : Low Sensitive information For functional domain: Enterprise (not Electrical - NERC compliant)

 NONFCT

NonFct-03

User credentials using external vault

Ability to integrate with external Vault for credentials storing

 NONFCT

NonFct-04

Concurrent Openshift Maintenance

Openshift Ops team are extecting to be able to run maintenance concurrently of running workload to avoid maintenance window

 NONFCT

NonFct-05

Highly Available environment

Support high availability
Resources Watson Assistant

In this short tutorial, we introduce IBM Watson® Assistant and walk you through the process of creating your first assistant...

 Watson Discovery

In this tutorial, we introduce IBM Watson® Discovery and walk you through the Discovery sample project. Exploring the...

 Watson Speech

The IBM Watson® Speech to Text service transcribes audio to text to enable speech transcription capabilities for applications.....
Footnotes

