Companies today are modernizing customer care, using advanced AI to ensure a positive customer experience from the first interaction through the buyer's journey.
What is customer care?
Customer care is more than just providing great customer service. It’s a proactive approach to providing information, tools, and services to customers at each point they interact with a brand.
The value of customer care:
When done well, customer care boosts the overall customer experience by providing answers to common questions through the website, social media, chatbots, or with customer support agents.
Consumer expectations are extremely high, putting increased pressure on companies to improve their customer relationships. According to Forrester (this link resides outside of ibm.com), only 18% of customers said they would continue doing business with a brand that has disappointed them.
In addition, poor customer care is costly. That same Forrester report showed that ecommerce retailers suffer, on average, USD 22 million in unnecessary service costs due to channel escalation. Adding to this pressure is the number of customer service channels today. Social media, email, call centers, chatbots, and text add numerous touchpoints and complexity to customer service operations.
This can lead to lost information when the same person reaches out via multiple channels. When a customer service agent doesn’t know the whole story and the customer has to repeatedly share the problem, it leaves both people frustrated.
Call centers and direct customer service agent interactions are still vital to any customer service department, but they are costly to run and can have a high rate of employee turnover. Chatbots, social media messaging, and other self-serve options have drawbacks as well, despite their convenience, including slow response time and inaccurate, irrelevant answers that require the customer to escalate the conversation to another channel.
Name
Reason for Choice
Alternative Choice
FCT-01
Copy of Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services
Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services. Trying to mimc humain support agent intelligence and quality for Level0 requests
FCT-02
Expand hours of services for CSTIC (IT Helpdesk)
Ability to offer self-services 7/24
FCT-03
Reduce current HelpDesk Agent workload
Reduce Helpdesk agent workload
FCT-04
Offer automated services : create prevalidated requests for entire IT services Catalog
Offer automated services : create prevalidated requests for entire IT services Catalog Increase quality of information and reduce partial / error in request (Good type of request - Catalog item with right/good information
FCT-05
Offer automated services for IT Services availability
Offer automated services for IT Services availability, base on user, consumable services for him (user)
FR-1
Omni channel support
Cognitive call center must support omni channels such as Charge, Watch, Social Media, Online, or Phone devices
FR-10
Call Dashbord
Cognitive Call Center should be able to record and summarized the number of calls handled by Virtual Agents and Live Agents.
FR-2
Multi Interface support
Cognitive Call center must support multiple interface such as Voice, SMS, Text Chat, or Email
FR-3
Sef Service Virtual Assistant
First hand call should be handled by self service Virtual Assistant.
FR-4
Call Hand Over
Call must be handover to live agent in case of low confidence or requested by Customer.
FR-5
Email Handover
Email should be classified and handover to appropriate email processing agents.
FR-6
Agent Assist
Live agent can access old resolved case or any policy documents real time [while taking to customer] based on identified intents
FR-7
Personalization
Cognitive Call Center can access personalized profile of the Customer and guide them based on the conversation.
FR-8
Next Best Action enabled Virtual Assistan
Cognitive Call Center's Virtual Agents must be equipped with Next Best Action and recommendations for the Customer.
FR-9
Guided Resolution for Customer
Virtual Assistant or Live Agent should be to able resolve the problem with proper guidance.
FR-WA-01
Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services
Offer IT support/request Chatbot with ability to self-serve Office Users of IT services. Trying to mimc humain support agent intelligence and quality for Level0 requests.
FR-WA-02
Expand hours of services for IT Helpdesk
Non Functional Requirements
ID
Name
Description
NFR1
Performance
Online Operations - Response time should be 1sec/ 2sec From Voice UX - < 3 sec
NFR2
Scalability
Scalable from 300 to 400 concurrent users Scalable to handle up to 1000 concurrent users in end state as there will more products included
NFR3
Availability
99.9% (Watson provides 99.95) *99.9 %downtime 8.76 hours/year, 99.95% downtime 4.38 hours/year
NFR4
User & Data Security
User authentication Integration with customer security services (LDAP, etc) Encryption Communication over wire will be secured and encrypted using secured protocols such as TLS
NFR5
Recovery/Disaster Recovery
Recovery Time 5 min Recover Point 5 min
NFR6
Manageability
Backup Daily Data Retention Should be retained for 7yrs
NonFct-01
Authenticate Users
Authenticate user to provide contextual information
NonFct-02
Security
Currently consider low base on : Data Classification : Low Sensitive information For functional domain: Enterprise (not Electrical - NERC compliant)
NonFct-03
User credentials using external vault
Ability to integrate with external Vault for credentials storing
NonFct-04
Concurrent Openshift Maintenance
Openshift Ops team are extecting to be able to run maintenance concurrently of running workload to avoid maintenance window
NonFct-05
Highly Available environment
Support high availability
In this short tutorial, we introduce IBM Watson® Assistant and walk you through the process of creating your first assistant...
In this tutorial, we introduce IBM Watson® Discovery and walk you through the Discovery sample project. Exploring the...
The IBM Watson® Speech to Text service transcribes audio to text to enable speech transcription capabilities for applications.....