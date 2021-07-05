What is a CMMS?

Before CMMS, obtaining centralized, dynamic visibility and automated management was impractical because paper files hid maintenance information, and later, spreadsheets distributed it.

Large enterprises began using the earliest versions of CMMS in the 1960s. Technicians used punch cards and IBM® mainframes to inform computerized records and track maintenance tasks. In the 1970s, punch cards gave way to checklists fed into CMMS systems by technicians at the end of their shifts.

CMMS gained greater prevalence with smaller and mid-sized businesses in the 1980s and 1990s as computers became smaller, more affordable, more distributed and more connected. In the 1990s, CMMS began to share information across local area networks.

The 2000s saw the emergence of intranets and web-based connectivity that expanded CMMS capabilities to a range of mobile devices, field applications and operational sites.

The latest generation of CMMS is cloud-based and highly mobile. It offers greater functionality with faster implementation, easier maintenance and greater data security.²