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Artificial Intelligence IT automation AI in Action

Build an AI agent for text classification with Python and watsonx Orchestrate

By Vanna Winland
Published 23 March 2026

Every day businesses receive thousands of customer reviews, support tickets and feedback messages. Hidden within this flood of text data are patterns that reveal what customers like and where products fall short. However, manually reading and categorizing this information is time-consuming and inconsistent.

Text classification is a fundamental natural language processing (NLP) task that solves this issue by automatically categorizing text into predefined labels. These categorizations can then be used by AI systems to make decisions or trigger actions.

In this tutorial, you’ll build an AI agent that uses a text classification model to analyze product reviews and determine customer sentiment. The agent will classify text as positive, negative or neutral and respond with insights about the feedback. From spam detection to content moderation, text classification powers countless AI applications across industries. Follow along to learn how to integrate this capability into your intelligent systems. 

From traditional ML to transformer models

Traditional data science approaches to this classification problem rely on machine learning algorithms like Naive Bayes and logistic regression. Before training a model with these algorithms, documents must go through text preprocessing and be converted into numerical features that the model can interpret.

Common techniques include bag-of-words (BoW) or term frequency–inverse document frequency (TF-IDF) vectors. In many workflows, these features are generated from datasets stored in CSV files and loaded into a pandas DataFrame for modeling with tools like scikit-learn (sklearn) and NumPy.

While effective for simple tasks, these methods require explicit feature engineering, where developers must manually define how text is represented in the training data. Neural networks take a different approach. Transformer-based model architectures create special numerical embeddings that capture semantic relationships, helping to optimize efficiency on more complex tasks.

This tutorial takes the transformer approach. Rather than manually engineering features, you’ll use a fine-tuned DistilBERT model that already understands semantic relationships in text.

Why combine a Python text classification tool with an AI agent?

Text classifiers help machines make sense of large volumes of unstructured data by automatically assigning labels to text. They power everyday AI tasks like email filtering, content moderation, support ticket routing and sentiment analysis. Combining a Python text classification tool with an AI agent can make these tasks faster, more accurate and easier to scale.

Modern AI applications often combine specialized machine learning models with conversational AI agents. Instead of relying on a single model for every task, agents can invoke tools designed for specific capabilities.

In this example, the AI agent uses a sentiment analysis tool powered by a fine-tuned version of DistilBERT, a lightweight open source transformer-based deep learning model derived from BERT.1 The agent itself uses IBM Granite® as the large language model (LLM) to handle natural language interaction and orchestrate the workflow. The classification tool performs the prediction, while the agent interprets the results and responds to the user.

This modular approach improves performance, flexibility and scalability, allowing AI systems to combine the strengths of multiple models.

What you’ll build

You’ll create a fully functional AI system for sentiment analysis that demonstrates practical classification in action, while gaining hands-on experience with NLP and agent workflows.

Your sentiment analysis agent

Your agent will: 

  • Understand natural language requests: Users can ask “Analyze this review” or “What’s the sentiment of this feedback?”, and the agent invokes your Python tool to deliver results
  • Classify sentiment accurately: The Python tool uses a pretrained, fine-tuned DistilBERT model to label text as positive, negative or neutral, demonstrating how NLP models can be integrated into an agent workflow.
  • Provide explainable results: The tool outputs confidence scores for each prediction and key phrases to help interpret results.
  • Handle edge cases: Mixed sentiment, neutral reviews and varying lengths are managed by the tool, ensuring more reliable testing and validation. 

Technical components

  • Python classification tool (sentiment_tool.py ): Preprocesses text, runs sentiment classification, extracts key phrases and outputs structured JSON for the agent.
  • AI agent configuration(agent.yaml ): Defines conversational style, workflow, behavior and connects to the classification tool by using IBM Granite.
  • Local testing with watsonx Orchestrate® Developer Edition: Test your agent with real reviews, iterate on behavior and validate accuracy on a test set before deployment.

By the end, you’ll have a modular, interactive AI agent system and hands-on experience integrating NLP models, building agent-invokable tools and configuring workflows for real-world applications. 

Prerequisites

  • Python 3.11 or later—Check your system with python --version .
  • 16 GB RAM minimum.
  • A code editor—Visual Studio Code, or any editor you prefer. 

This guide includes installation steps for the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit (ADK). 

Authorization requirements

  • watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition: Required to use the ADK for local development. The Developer Edition provides access to the ADK tools and a local testing environment. Learn more about Developer Edition or sign up for a free 30-day trial
  • watsonx Orchestrate Service Instance URL: From your IBM Cloud® dashboard (see Step 5 for details)

Note: The watsonx Orchestrate ADK is only available with the Developer Edition. It lets you build, test and deploy AI agents locally before publishing them to your watsonx Orchestrate environment.

Steps

Step 1. Set up your development environment

You have two options to set up your project:

Option A: Clone the tutorial repository

Clone our GitHub repository to get all project files preconfigured:

git clone https://github.com/IBM/ibmdotcom-tutorials.git

Navigate to the wxo-text-classification  project directory within the cloned repository. This option provides you with all the necessary files and code examples ready to use.

Option B: Create from scratch

If you prefer to build the project step-by-step, create a new project directory:

mkdir product-review-sentiment-agent 
cd product-review-sentiment-agent

This directory is where you’ll be working as you follow along, creating each file manually.

1a. Create a virtual environment

Creating a virtual environment isolates your project dependencies from other Python projects on your system.

python -m venv .venv 

1b. Activate your virtual environment

This activation command differs depending on your operating system.

macOS and Linux:

source .venv/bin/activate

Windows:

.venv/Scripts/activate

You should see a (.venv)  appear at the beginning of your terminal prompt, indicating the virtual environment is active.

Step 2. Install and configure the watsonx Orchestrate ADK

The IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit (ADK) is a Python library and CLI tool that enables you to build, test and deploy AI agents.

With your virtual environment activated, install the ADK by using pip: 

pip install ibm-watsonx-orchestrate

This command installs the watsonx Orchestrate ADK along with its dependencies. 

Step 3. Create the sentiment analysis tool

Now we’ll create a Python tool that performs sentiment analysis. In the watsonx Orchestrate ADK, tools are Python functions that agents can invoke to accomplish specific tasks.

3a. Install required dependencies

Create a requirements.txt file in your project directory and copy and paste the following dependencies:

ibm-watsonx-orchestrate  
transformers>=4.30.0 
torch>=2.0.0 
nltk>=3.8.0

Orchestrate also uses this file to install the specified dependencies when running any Python-based agent tools

Install the dependencies:

pip install -r requirements.txt 

3b. Add the Python file to your project

Create a file inside your project directory named sentiment_tool.py  with the following code:

“”” 
Sentiment Analysis Tool for Product Reviews 
Uses a pre-trained transformer model to classify review sentiment 
“”” 
 
from ibm_watsonx_orchestrate.agent_builder.tools import tool 
from transformers import pipeline 
import nltk 
from typing import Dict, Any 
 
# Download required NLTK data 
nltk.download(‘punkt’, quiet=True) 
nltk.download(‘stopwords’, quiet=True) 
 
# Initialize the sentiment analysis pipeline 
# This uses a pre-trained DistilBERT model fine-tuned for sentiment analysis 
classifier = pipeline( 
    “sentiment-analysis”, 
    model=”distilbert-base-uncased-finetuned-sst-2-english” 

 
 
@tool 
def analyze_sentiment(review_text: str, product_name: str = “”) -> Dict[str, Any]: 
    “””Analyzes the sentiment of a product review and returns classification results. 
     
    This tool uses a pre-trained transformer model to classify the emotional tone 
    of product reviews as positive or negative, along with a confidence score and 
    key phrases that influenced the classification. 
     
    Args: 
        review_text (str): The product review text to analyze 
        product_name (str, optional): The name of the product being reviewed. Defaults to “”. 
         
    Returns: 
        Dict[str, Any]: A dictionary containing sentiment, confidence_score, key_phrases, and product_name 
    “”” 
     
    # Validate input 
    if not review_text or len(review_text.strip()) == 0: 
        return { 
            “error”: “Review text cannot be empty”, 
            “sentiment”: None, 
            “confidence_score”: 0, 
            “key_phrases”: [], 
            “product_name”: product_name 
        } 
     
    # Perform sentiment classification 
    # Limit to 512 tokens (model’s maximum input length) 
    result = classifier(review_text[:512])[0] 
     
    # Map model output to our sentiment labels 
    sentiment_map = { 
        ‘POSITIVE’: ‘positive’, 
        ‘NEGATIVE’: ‘negative’ 
    } 
     
    sentiment = sentiment_map.get(result[‘label’], ‘neutral’) 
    confidence = result[‘score’] 
     
    # Extract key phrases from the review 
    key_phrases = extract_key_phrases(review_text) 
     
    return { 
        “sentiment”: sentiment, 
        “confidence_score”: round(confidence, 3), 
        “key_phrases”: key_phrases, 
        “product_name”: product_name if product_name else “Unknown Product” 
    } 
 
 
def extract_key_phrases(text: str) -> list: 
    “”” 
    Extracts important words from the review text. 
     
    Args: 
        text: The review text to analyze 
         
    Returns: 
        List of key words (up to 5) that are meaningful 
    “”” 
    # Tokenize the text 
    tokens = nltk.word_tokenize(text.lower()) 
     
    # Get English stopwords 
    stopwords = set(nltk.corpus.stopwords.words(‘english’)) 
     
    # Filter out stopwords, punctuation, and short words 
    key_words = [ 
        word for word in tokens  
        if word.isalnum() and word not in stopwords and len(word) > 3 
    ] 
     
    # Return top 5 most relevant words 
    return key_words[:5] 
 
 
# Test the tool locally 
if __name__ == “__main__”: 
    print(“Testing Sentiment Analysis Tool\n” + “=”*60) 
     
    test_reviews = [ 
        { 
            ‘review_text’: “This product exceeded my expectations! The quality is outstanding and it arrived quickly. Highly recommend!”, 
            ‘product_name’: “Wireless Headphones” 
        }, 
        { 
            ‘review_text’: “Terrible experience. The product broke after two days and customer service was unhelpful.”, 
            ‘product_name’: “Smart Watch” 
        }, 
        { 
            ‘review_text’: “It’s okay. Does what it’s supposed to do, nothing special.”, 
            ‘product_name’: “USB Cable” 
        } 
    ] 
     
    for review in test_reviews: 
        print(f”\nProduct: {review[‘product_name’]}”) 
        print(f”Review: {review[‘review_text’][:60]}...”) 
         
        result = analyze_sentiment( 
            review_text=review[‘review_text’], 
            product_name=review[‘product_name’] 
        ) 
         
        # Access the content from the ToolResponse object 
        content = result.content 
        print(f”Sentiment: {content[‘sentiment’]}”) 
        print(f”Confidence: {content[‘confidence_score’]}”) 
        print(f”Key phrases: {‘, ‘.join(content[‘key_phrases’])}”) 
        print(“-“ * 60)

This tool was written based on the parameters and guidance from Authoring Python-Based tools. However, if you already have a Python tool ready to test, the ADK can automatically import and convert ordinary Python files, as well as generate docstrings for functions in the source file. This is done by using the Auto-discover feature, a simple command that converts a Python file into a format ready to be uploaded to Orchestrate.

3c. Understanding the code

The sentiment analysis tool performs text classification through several key steps:

  1. Load the pretrained model
classifier = pipeline(“sentiment-analysis”,
model=“distilbert-base-uncased-finetuned-sst-2-english”)

This loads a DistilBERT transformer model from Hugging Face that’s been fine-tuned for sentiment analysis. The model has been fine-tuned on the Standford Sentiment Treebank (SST-2) dataset, which makes it well suited for classifying product reviews and similar short-form feedback.

Depending on your use case, you might want to swap in a different model. For example, a model trained on news articles would be better suited for media monitoring, while a domain-specific model fine-tuned on customer support data might perform better for ticket routing.


You can browse models on HuggingFace and replace the model string in the pipeline to optimize for your specific classification task. If you do swap models, performance metrics such as accuracy, precision and F1 score can help you evaluate whether the new model is a better fit for your data.

2. Register the tool with @tool  decorator

@tool 
def analyze_sentiment(review_text: str, product_name: str = “”) -> Dict[str, Any]: 
    “””Analyzes the sentiment of a product review and returns classification results. 
     
    This tool uses a pre-trained transformer model to classify the emotional tone 
    of product reviews as positive or negative, along with a confidence score and 
    key phrases that influenced the classification. 
     
    Args: 
        review_text (str): The product review text to analyze 
        product_name (str, optional): The name of the product being reviewed 
         
    Returns: 
        Dict[str, Any]: A dictionary containing sentiment, confidence_score, key_phrases, and product_name 
    “””

The @tool  decorator registers this function with the watsonx Orchestrate agent. The agent can invoke this tool when it needs to classify sentiment. The docstring helps the agent understand when and how to use the tool.

3. Validate input and perform classification

# Validate input (data quality check before classification) 
if not review_text or len(review_text.strip()) == 0: 
    return { 
        “error”: “Review text cannot be empty”, 
        “sentiment”: None, 
        “confidence_score”: 0, 
        “key_phrases”: [], 
        “product_name”: product_name 
    } 
 
# Perform sentiment classification 
# The model handles preprocessing internally (tokenization, encoding) 
result = classifier(review_text[:512])[0] 
 
# Map model output to our sentiment labels 
sentiment_map = { 
    ‘POSITIVE’: ‘positive’, 
    ‘NEGATIVE’: ‘negative’ 

sentiment = sentiment_map.get(result[‘label’], ‘neutral’) 
confidence = result[‘score’]
Generating explanation
 

The tool first validates that the input text is not empty, then passes it to the transformer model. The [:512]  truncates the text to 512 tokens, the maximum sequence length the DistilBERT model can process. This process ensures that longer reviews don’t cause errors. The model internally handles preprocessing and returns a sentiment label and confidence score, which we map to lowercase for consistency. This is where we define our classification taxonomy (positive/negative/neutral).

4. Extract key phrases (Post-processing)

def extract_key_phrases(text: str) -> list: 
    “””Extracts important words from the review text.””” 
    # Tokenize the text 
    tokens = nltk.word_tokenize(text.lower()) 
     
    # Get English stopwords 
    stopwords = set(nltk.corpus.stopwords.words(‘english’)) 
     
    # Filter out stopwords, punctuation, and short words 
    key_words = [ 
        word for word in tokens 
        if word.isalnum() and word not in stopwords and len(word) > 3 
    ] 
     
    # Return top 5 most relevant words 
    return key_words[:5]

This helper function identifies the most important words in the review by tokenizing the text, removing common words (for example, the, is or a), and keeping only meaningful terms longer than 3 characters. This provides explainability for classification by showing users which specific words influenced the sentiment decision.

5. Return structured results (Output)

# Extract key phrases from the review 
key_phrases = extract_key_phrases(review_text) 
 
# Package all results into a structured dictionary 
return { 
    “sentiment”: sentiment, 
    “confidence_score”: round(confidence, 3), 
    “key_phrases”: key_phrases, 
    “product_name”: product_name if product_name else “Unknown Product” 
}

The tool packages everything into a structured directory that makes the results easy to use and understand. This structured format allows the agent to easily present results to users and enables downstream systems to process the sentiment data programmatically.

3e. Test the tool locally

Before integrating with an agent, test your tool to ensure that it works correctly: 

python sentiment_tool.py 

You should see output similar to: 

Testing Sentiment Analysis Tool 
============================================================ 
 
Product: Wireless Headphones 
Review: This product exceeded my expectations! The quality is out... 
Sentiment: positive 
Confidence: 1.0 
Key phrases: product, exceeded, expectations, quality, outstanding 
------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
Product: Smart Watch 
Review: Terrible experience. The product broke after two days and... 
Sentiment: negative 
Confidence: 1.0 
Key phrases: terrible, experience, product, broke, days 
------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
Product: USB Cable 
Review: It’s okay. Does what it’s supposed to do, nothing special... 
Sentiment: positive 
Confidence: 0.995 
Key phrases: okay, supposed, nothing, special 
------------------------------------------------------------ 

Note about the warning message: You may see a message like: 

[WARNING] - Unable to properly parse parameter descriptions due to missing or incorrect type hints. 

This is an informational warning from the watsonx Orchestrate ADK and does not affect the functionality of your tool. The ADK is being strict about docstring format pasting, but your sentiment analysis results will be accurate. 

Step 4. Define your AI agent

Now that you have a working tool, you’ll create an AI agent that can use it to help users analyze product reviews through natural conversation. Our Product Review Sentiment Analyzer agent combines conversational AI with advanced sentiment analysis to provide comprehensive review insights.

Agents are defined by using YAML configuration files that specify the agent’s behavior, capabilities and available tools. 

4a. Create the agent configuration

Create a file named agent.yaml  in your project directory with the following configuration: 

spec_version: v1 
kind: native 
name: product_review_sentiment_analyzer 
description: An AI agent that analyzes product reviews and classifies sentiment as positive, negative, or neutral 
 
instructions: | 
  You are a sentiment analysis agent specialized in analyzing product reviews. 
   
  When a user provides a product review, use the analyze_sentiment tool to classify it. 
  Always provide: 
  1. The sentiment classification (positive, negative, or neutral) 
  2. The confidence score 
  3. Key phrases that influenced the classification 
  4. A brief explanation of why the review has that sentiment 
   
  Be helpful and professional in your responses. If the review is negative, acknowledge 
  the customer’s concerns. If positive, highlight what they appreciated. 
 
  Formatting requirement: Respond in natural, conversational paragraphs — do NOT 
  include code fences, markdown lists, or labeled blocks. Integrate the required 
  items into fluent text. For example: “The review is positive (98% confidence). 
  Key phrases include incredible, fast, and lightweight. The customer praises the 
  laptop’s speed, light weight, and battery life, and describes it as their best 
  purchase this year.” Keep responses concise and user-friendly. 
 
llm: “watsonx/ibm/granite-3-3-8b-instruct” 
style: default 
tools: 
  - analyze_sentiment 

Let’s breakdown the key fields:  

  • kind: Refers to the type of agent, external or native. Native agents run in the watsonx Orchestrate environment. External agents are built outside of the platform and can be used as collaborators for native agents by using communication protocols like A2A or external chat provider API.
  • name: A unique identifier for your agent (use lowercase with hyphens)
  • description: A brief explanation of what the agent does
  • instructions: Detailed guidance for how the agent should behave and use its tools
  • llm: Configuration for the large language model
  • model: The specific LLM to use (for example, watsonx/ibm/granite-3-3-8b-instruct)
  • style: The interaction style (default, concise, detailed and so on)
  • tools: List of tool references that the agent can invoke. 

Step 5. Set up you local watsonx Orchestrate environment

Now that you have created your sentiment analysis tool and agent configuration, you’ll set up a local watsonx Orchestrate environment to test your agent.

5a. Create your .env file

Inside your project directory, create a .env  file to store your watsonx Orchestrate credentials. If you cloned the repo in step 1, you can copy the provided template and configure the necessary fields:

cp env.template .env

Otherwise, create a file within your product-review-sentiment-agent  directory:

touch .env 

5b. Configure the required fields 

Open the .env  file in your text editor and configure the following three essential fields:

WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE: The source ID for the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition. Set this field to orchestrate.

WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE=orchestrate

WO_INSTANCE: This URL is your watsonx Orchestrate service instance. You can find this information by logging in to your watsonx Orchestrate account and navigating to your instance details. Click your profile icon > Settings, then select API details tab.

The URL follows this format:

WO_INSTANCE=https://api.us-south.watson-orchestrate.cloud.ibm.com/instances/<your-instance-id>

Copy and paste your service instance URL to replace the template value in your .env  file. The region (for example, us-south ) depends on geographical location.

WO_API_KEY: This key is your watsonx Orchestrate API key, which authenticates your connection to IBM Cloud services. You can create this key by clicking “Generate API Key” on the API details tab where you’ll be redirected to your IBM Cloud account dashboard to generate a key.

Replace <your-api-key>  with your actual API key. 

WO_API_KEY=<your-api-key> 

Your complete .env  file should look like this: 

WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE=orchestrate 
WO_INSTANCE=https://api.us-south.watson-orchestrate.cloud.ibm.com/instances/<your-instance-id> 
WO_API_KEY=<your-api-key> 

5c. Start watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition

When you have configured the environment variables in your .env  file, start the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition server by running: 

orchestrate server start -e .env 

This command starts the local watsonx Orchestrate server and loads your credentials from the .env  file. It might take several minutes to complete, especially on the first run. You should see similar output to this when complete: 

[INFO] - Waiting for orchestrate server to be fully initialized and ready... 
[INFO] - Orchestrate services initialized successfully 
[INFO] - local tenant found 
[INFO] - You can run `orchestrate env activate local` to set your environment or `orchestrate chat start` to start the UI service and begin chatting. 

Troubleshooting initialization

If the server initialization fails or hangs, try starting from a clean slate by using the following steps:

  1. Reset the server:
orchestrate server reset

This command stops and removes all containers created for watsonx Orchestrate.

2.  Restart the installation:

After resetting, run the start command again:

orchestrate server start -e .env

3.  Check the server logs container status:

You can view service logs for the Orchestrate server to check for warnings or errors:

orchestrate server logs

If the preceding steps do not work, reset the server and completely remove the server environment: orchestrate server purge  and reinstall.

Step 6. Import and test your agent

Now you’ll import your sentiment analysis tool and agent into the local environment and test them with sample product reviews that act as test data to validate the model’s predictions.

6a. Import the sentiment analysis tool

Before importing the agent, you need to import the sentiment analysis tool so it’s available in your watsonx Orchestrate environment.

Run this command to import the tool: 

orchestrate tools import -k python -f sentiment_tool.py -r requirements.txt

This command imports the Python tool directly and uses the -r requirements.txt  flag to specify dependencies. 

6b. Import the sentiment analysis agent

Now that the tool is imported, you can import the agent that uses it. Use the orchestrate agents import command to import your agent from the YAML configuration file:

orchestrate agents import -f agent.yaml

The agent configuration and tool references are validated before the agent is registered with Orchestrate environment.

6c. Launch the chat interface

Now that both the tool and agent are imported, you can start the chat interface with your agent:

orchestrate chat start 

This command opens a web-based chat interface in your default browser at http://localhost:3000/chat-lite. If the browser doesn’t open automatically, you can manually navigate to that URL.

6d. Activate the agent in the chat interface

Click the agent dropdown menu at the upper left of the chat interface and select product-review-sentiment-analyzer  from the list. 

The agent is now active and ready to analyze product reviews.

6e. Test the agent with sample reviews 

With your agent selected, try asking it to analyze various product reviews. Here are some examples to test out different sentiment types:

Example 1: Positive review

Analyze this review: “This laptop is incredible! Fast, lightweight, and the battery lasts all day. Best purchase I’ve made this year!”

The expected response should display the sentiment tool results in a conversational tone.

Example 2: Negative review

What’s the sentiment of this review: “Terrible experience. The product broke after two days and customer service was unhelpful. Complete waste of money.”

Example 3: Neutral review

Classify this review: “It’s okay. Does what it’s supposed to do, nothing special. Average quality for the price.”

Example 4: Mixed review

Analyze: “The laptop has great performance and battery life, but the keyboard is uncomfortable and the screen could be brighter.”

Try testing the agent with your own product reviews or real customer feedback.

Step 7. Stop the server and clean up

When you’re finished testing your agent, you can stop the watsonx Orchestrate server.

orchestrate server stop

When you’re done working in the project, deactivate your Python virtual environment:

deactivate 

You can reactivate it anytime by running the activation command from step 1.

Conclusion

You’ve built a working AI agent that uses text classification to analyze product reviews and respond with meaningful sentiment insights by combining a fine-tuned DistilBERT classification tool with a conversational IBM Granite agent in watsonx Orchestrate.

The pattern you’ve implemented here is the same foundation used in production AI systems across industries. Rather than simply returning a label, the agent uses classification results to decide how to respond, which is what separates an NLP script from an intelligent agent workflow. 

As a next step, consider extending the agent to trigger actions based on classification results. A high-confidence negative review could automatically create a support ticket, a positive one could be fed into a marketing pipeline and a neutral response could be queued for human follow-up. You could also apply the same architecture to entirely different problems, (spam detections, content moderation or support ticket routing), by swapping the model and updating the agent instructions.

Text classification is a small capability with a large impact. As you scale the system, performance metrics will help you optimize model performance overtime. Now that you understand how to integrate it into an agent workflow, you have a reusable pattern for building smarter, more responsive AI systems. 

Author

Vanna Winland

AI Advocate & Technology Writer
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Footnotes

1 Sanh, Victor, Lysandre Debut, Julien Chaumond, and Thomas Wolf. “DistilBERT, a distilled version of BERT: smaller, faster, cheaper and lighter.” arXiv preprint arXiv:1910.01108 (2019).