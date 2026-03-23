Build an AI agent for text classification with Python and watsonx Orchestrate

Traditional data science approaches to this classification problem rely on machine learning algorithms like Naive Bayes and logistic regression. Before training a model with these algorithms, documents must go through text preprocessing and be converted into numerical features that the model can interpret.

Common techniques include bag-of-words (BoW) or term frequency–inverse document frequency (TF-IDF) vectors. In many workflows, these features are generated from datasets stored in CSV files and loaded into a pandas DataFrame for modeling with tools like scikit-learn (sklearn) and NumPy.

While effective for simple tasks, these methods require explicit feature engineering, where developers must manually define how text is represented in the training data. Neural networks take a different approach. Transformer-based model architectures create special numerical embeddings that capture semantic relationships, helping to optimize efficiency on more complex tasks.

This tutorial takes the transformer approach. Rather than manually engineering features, you’ll use a fine-tuned DistilBERT model that already understands semantic relationships in text.