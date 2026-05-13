Historical forecasting uses historical sales data to predict future revenue. This methodology is grounded in time series models, a form of machine learning that analyzes data points in chronological order to forecast future values.

Historical forecasting works best in stable, predictable environments where trends hold steady over time, drawing on data points like sales averages and seasonal patterns to set a reliable baseline. The limitation, however, is that this approach can be slow to react to sudden market shifts or changes in customer behavior.

Pipeline forecasting augments the historical forecasting approach by applying past performance data to the current, active sales pipeline. Opportunities in the pipeline are assigned a closing probability based on historical sales performance and close rate data.

For example, the “discovery” sales stage might get assigned a 10% probability of closing, the “demo” stage 30%, the “negotiation” stage 70% and the “contract sent” stage a 90% probability. Each stage’s probability is then multiplied by the total potential sales in that stage to calculate each stage’s projected revenue:

USD 500,000 of potential sales in the “discovery” stage X 10% probability = USD 50,000

USD 400,000 in “demo” X 30% = USD 120,000

USD 300,000 in “negotiation” X 70% = USD 210,000

USD 200,000 in “contract sent” X 90% = USD 180,000

The total forecast equals the sum of all stages’ forecasts, USD 560,000. This calculation gives a more realistic number than simply looking at the USD 1,400,000 total face value of the pipeline.

Weighted pipelines and forecasting are the foundation of modern pipeline management because they allow sales teams to see the expected value of their efforts and provide real-time data about expected revenue. However, they rely heavily on sales stages being accurately defined and sales representatives being honest about where a deal truly sits as reported in the customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Bottom-up forecasts build more detailed predictions from the sales rep level up, aggregating individual pipeline data and deal projections into team, regional and company-wide views.

Macro-level forecasting takes a wider lens, looking beyond internal sales data to assess broader market conditions and external volatility. This type of forecasting can include economic indicators like GDP growth or consumer price indices or market research that all shape the selling environment. If interest rates spike, for example, pricing becomes more sensitive and customers’ buying power might shrink. Forecasts are adjusted based on the macro-environment and market trends.

AI forecasting applies machine learning to analyze past data, deal progression and buyer engagement signals to predict which opportunities are most likely to close. AI-powered sales forecasting software and predictive analytics tools can analyze large and complex datasets. As a result, sales leaders and their teams can automate the analysis of thousands of data points to make informed decisions and predict future sales.

For this tutorial, we will use AI forecasting with past sales data to forecast future sales and revenue.