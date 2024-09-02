CRM applications typically offer very limited and expensive file-storage capabilities, leaving many sales reps to manage this content in local folders, email inboxes, or scattered across a network file share or unmanaged third-party file sharing services. Not only does this increase risk—especially with customer information—it consumes a lot of time and cognitive energy. With the rapid growth in new information, this burden will continue to increase.

Closing the automation gap for better content management

“Prospecting tools that provide email and phone in a sales cadence and content management systems that provide storage for useful sales documents were rated the highest and most valuable.”

In the rush to make the customer experience (CX) as easy as possible, enterprises may have overlooked the opportunity to remove friction from the sales rep experience. While innovation and application integration have been adopted across the CX solution landscape, supporting software services like content management have traditionally remained separate from the CRM workspace.

Insights from Bluewolf’s State of Salesforce report study show that leading IT teams are prioritizing integration and access to information as top priorities for CRM:

Integrating data sources (90% of respondents)

Providing a 360-view of the customer (88% of respondents)

Fortunately, this situation is changing.