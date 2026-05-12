What is what-if analysis?

The analysis builds a baseline financial model for finance teams and helps them understand how different variables can change a company’s financial performance.

The process is important for businesses because the what-if analysis drives data-driven decision-making and accurate forecasting. It’s also useful for scenario analysis and sensitivity analysis. Furthermore, it is an asset to integrated financial planning and the risk management function.

Adaptability is becoming the key feature that sets financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams apart. At the core of this adaptability is the shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) tools and machine learning (ML) models embedded into what-if analysis.

This technology-infused approach reaches beyond what traditional what-if analysis can do and uses AI for forecasting to extract unique and valuable insights, automate functions and drive informed decisions.