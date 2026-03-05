What is scenario analysis?

Across the finance sector, institutional processes and traditional methods are being replaced with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven systems. This statement is true for scenario analysis, where AI is replacing manual, static modeling with automated simulations that can process datasets in real-time. Specifically, AI in financial modeling is growing in popularity as it revolutionizes the planning, budgeting and forecasting process.

These modern, AI-driven tools can generate and test hundreds to thousands of scenarios in minutes and uncover patterns that human analysts often miss. They can also provide instant recalculation when variables change and optimize scenarios in real time.

A real-world example of modern financial planning tools at work is IBM and Solar Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola’s second-largest bottler in Brazil. After expanding operations and decentralizing its business, Solar needed a better way to handle data reporting and modeling.

Partnering with CTI Global, an IBM Business Partner, the two got to work, putting together and implementing an integrated planning solution that led to increased departmental efficiency and improved overall reporting outputs.

“For the team as a whole, we’re saving five to seven days every month in the time we used to spend building spreadsheet reports,” says Hermeson Anibal Marques, Sr. Financial Manager at Solar Coca-Cola.

The insights generated by integrating IBM Planning Analytics are multi-fold, impacting the entire company and every level of management. In addition, Solar’s planning transformation is unfolding on the supply side of the value chain through the “what-if” capabilities of Planning Analytics. The tool helps Solar see the impact of external cost drivers on key factors such as pricing policies and demand levels, enabling strategic decision-making and greater agility for a complex business.