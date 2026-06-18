This term covers the wide-ranging tools of production a factory uses to transform raw resources into finished products.

The category starts with the traditional production equipment one normally associates with the manufacturing industry:

Heavy machinery

Assembly robots

Computer numerical control (CNC) machines

Industrial lasers

Handheld equipment

Assembly lines

Conveyor belts

Testing equipment

Smaller items of production (for example, gears, bearings)

However, as a manufacturing facility, its physical assets also include any products created by that factory:

Finished goods—completed products ready for distribution and sale.

Works-in-progress (WIPs)—partially finished products still progressing through the production cycle.

Raw materials—resources that stand ready to begin the manufacturing process.

The physical asset category also includes assets tangentially related to the manufacturing process: