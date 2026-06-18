Manufacturing asset management is the systematic approach to managing the physical assets, including machinery, equipment, tools and infrastructure, that a manufacturing organization relies on to produce goods.
Manufacturing asset management applies to the entire lifecycle of assets and seeks to achieve three primary goals:
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Before exploring how manufacturing asset management works, we should first define the different types of assets to be managed. Companies administer multiple types of assets through asset management solutions.
This term covers the wide-ranging tools of production a factory uses to transform raw resources into finished products.
The category starts with the traditional production equipment one normally associates with the manufacturing industry:
However, as a manufacturing facility, its physical assets also include any products created by that factory:
The physical asset category also includes assets tangentially related to the manufacturing process:
IT asset management (ITAM) deals with a company’s various technology assets:
IT assets also cover an organization’s intellectual property (IP), including any intellectual work created in support of company projects:
You might not naturally see a company’s financial assets as being relevant to manufacturing asset management. That perspective doesn’t jibe with the reality of modern business, which is peppered with emergency situations that require immediate and large infusions of funding.
Financial assets come down to two main things:
The following are the main steps that comprise the manufacturing asset management process.
Modern techniques enable precise and comprehensive tracking of a company’s equipment—all of it.
The company can use radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, bar codes, QR codes or some combination of them all to tag these various assets. The tags carry real-time data about location, status and usage and feed this information into a centralized area called a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS).
Many companies formerly used a “run-to-failure” production model that assumed factories would operate company machinery until it suffered a mechanical breakdown.
The predictive maintenance model currently favored in facility management depends on key machinery bearing sensors equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) technology. These sensors test temperature, pressure, vibration and other attributes that are then interpreted through predictive analytics. This approach allows facilities to forecast machinery failures and fix things before they fail on their own.
It takes constant and effective asset management to keep manufacturing operations running. There’s a careful balance that must be struck between keeping enough spare parts on hand to be able to quickly make repairs and investing too heavily in spare parts.
Companies must seek that perfect balance in their approach to inventory management.
Asset lifecycle management (ALM) tracks an asset throughout its journey of utility, which has five distinct phases:
Asset management depends heavily on maintenance and the ability to effectively make needed repairs. The manufacturing asset lifecycle management (ALM) process prescribes four steps:
Companies use manufacturing asset management to achieve the following benefits:
While manufacturing asset management enhances efficiency, its use usually doesn’t come cheap or without a few operational hurdles:
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