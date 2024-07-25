ML developments led to training machines in pattern recognition, which is now sometimes used in radiology imaging. AI-enabled computer vision (link resides outside ibm.com) is often used to analyze mammograms and for early lung cancer screening. Doctors evaluating mammograms for breast cancer miss 40% (link resides outside ibm.com) of cancers, and ML can improve on that figure. ML is also trained and used to classify tumors, find bone fractures that are hard to see with the human eye and detect neurological disorders.

ML is sometimes used to examine historical patient medical records and outcomes to create new treatment plans. In genetic research, gene modification and genome sequencing, ML is used to identify how genes impact health. ML can identify genetic markers and genes that will or will not respond to a specific treatment or drug and may cause significant side effects in certain people. These advanced analytics can lead to data-driven personalized medication or treatment recommendations.

The discovery and manufacturing of new medications, which traditionally go through involved, expensive and time-consuming tests, can be sped up using ML. Pfizer (link resides outside ibm.com) uses IBM Watson’s ML capabilities to choose the best candidates for clinical trials in its immuno-oncology research. Geisinger Health System uses AI and ML on its clinical data to help prevent sepsis mortality. They are working with IBM’s Data Science and AI Elite team to build models that predict which patients are at greatest risk for sepsis, which helps them prioritize care, decrease risky and expensive inpatient admissions and lower sepsis mortality rate.