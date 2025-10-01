What is lead nurturing?

Lead nurturing follows lead generation. After capturing new leads, sales and marketing teams must engage, educate and guide them toward becoming loyal, paying customers. Lead management and marketing automation tools use artificial intelligence (AI) to personalize customer interactions and offer valuable content with the goal of building trust and strong brand loyalty.

The integration of an AI command center in a sales operation is already paying off. Sales executives forecast a 25% higher volume growth rate by using AI for lead generation and lead scoring, according to a report from the IBM Institute for Business Value. C-suite leaders are recognizing AI’s transformative role, with over half of executives reporting positive performance outcomes due to AI-powered workflows.

Through effective lead nurturing a business’ marketing team and sales team can work together to keep a brand top-of-mind and offer a unified customer journey that resonates with the target audience.