What is CMMS for manufacturing?

From maintaining sprawling automobile factories with cutting-edge, autonomous AI systems, to enabling mechanics to perform repairs by following instructions on their phones, here are five case studies for CMMS platforms in manufacturing.

1. Predictive maintenance for auto parts factories: Car and car parts manufacturers often operate large manufacturing plants with complex, highly tuned machines that break down frequently. Downtime can be costly and manual work is both time-consuming and inefficient. CMMS solutions with predictive maintenance capabilities detect when machinery isn’t operating properly and automatically create a work order to fix it, increasing performance and extending the overall lifespan.

2. Preventive maintenance scheduling in pharmaceuticals manufacturing: Like the automotive industry, pharmaceutical companies depend on large production plants with complex machinery to function. In pharmaceuticals, the shift away from manual, error-prone repair to proactive maintenance that can be scheduled in advance is transformative. CMMS solutions help pharmaceutical companies’ maintenance teams schedule preventive maintenance proactively, so systems don’t suffer costly breakdowns during production.

3. Maintenance planning for complex maintenance operations: Maintenance management software platforms help manufacturing maintenance teams coordinate maintenance tasks, checklists and parts inventories across multiple locations. Cloud-based CMMS tools enable this practice by allowing access on a mobile device from anywhere. It improves coordination between maintenance teams, increases asset uptime and helps optimize complex parts supply chains.

4. Increased alignment between departments: CMMS solutions are easily integrated with other enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools, making them a critical tool in aligning budgets across multiple departments. For example, with a fully integrated CMMS/ERP suite, the team responsible for financial reporting at a large manufacturing plant can track maintenance costs in real time. This approach increases data-driven decision-making and reduces dependencies on manual tasks.

5. Increased worker safety in large manufacturing plants: A CMMS designed to meet the maintenance needs of a large, complex manufacturing plant can help improve worker safety in several important ways. By establishing organized, transparent and proactive systems that workers can follow to safely maintain equipment, a CMMS helps cut down on the number and severity of workplace accidents. Also, in high-risk environments where chemicals, electricity and machinery operate within the same area, a CMMS can automate otherwise dangerous manual tasks. It also schedules preventive maintenance to ensure that parts don’t wear down and break while in operation.