What is automated invoice processing?

An invoice refers to a payment request for any expense charged to an enterprise, whether for hardware, software, utilities, consulting, transportation, inventory or another service.

Automated invoice processing is closely tied to an organization’s accounts payable (AP) system. But while AP automation traditionally handles the end-to-end payment lifecycle, automated invoice processing deals with only a subset of functions, including invoice capture, data extraction and invoice approvals.

Invoice processing inherently comes at a cost. For example, organizations must pay for data storage to maintain a record of their transactions. They must assign human teams to validate invoices, handle errors, communicate with vendors and review exceptions. And they must pay transaction fees during bank transfers.

But while invoice processing costs are inevitable, fees can be exponentially higher for enterprises that rely on manual invoice processing alone. The cost difference might be negligible on a per-invoice basis, but expenses can quickly compound across hundreds or thousands of transactions.

One reason is that manual processes introduce human error, resulting in data entry discrepancies that can lead to costly late fees and time-consuming corrections. Manual invoice processing can also slow workflows as unprocessed invoices pile up and create bottlenecks.

These factors have led a growing share of businesses to adopt scalable, cloud-based invoice automation solutions, which use automation to help reduce error-prone invoice processing tasks. Invoice automation software often employs artificial intelligence (AI) models, which can interpret and organize invoices with limited human oversight, accelerating processing times, improving accuracy and ultimately resulting in more efficient accounts payable workflows.

In one 2024 study, organizations with mature (highly automated) AP pipelines took roughly three days to complete an invoice, compared to the 17-day average. These enterprises also processed each invoice at less than a quarter of the cost of the average firm, resulting in significant cost savings.

Still, nearly three-quarters of organizations say that they do not yet have a fully automated AP system, while 27% have no automation capabilities whatsoever (they rely exclusively on manual data entry), according to a 2025 Institute of Financial Operations and Leadership (IFOL) survey.

Organizations might be reluctant to adopt automated invoice processing due to the complexity of integrating AI-powered accounting software with legacy systems; compliance, reliability and security concerns; the cost of subscribing to a third-party accounting service; or hesitancy around interrupting critical AP functions and workflows during implementation.