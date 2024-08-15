CISOs list human error as their top cybersecurity risk

3 min read
With cybersecurity, the focus often is on technology — specifically, how cyber criminals use it to conduct attacks and the tools that organizations can use to keep their systems and data safe. However, this overlooks the most important element in cybersecurity risk: human error.
Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO report found that three in four (74%) chief information security officers (CISOs) said human error was their top cybersecurity risk. This reveals significant growth from last year’s 60% of CISOs expressing this sentiment. The study also found a key gap between CISOs and the boardroom. Board members were less likely (63%) to point to human error than CISOs, which shows that CISOs should focus on educating leadership as well as employees.
Several of the top causes for data loss events in the survey were related directly to employees. The top response (42%) was negligent insider/employee carelessness, such as an employee misusing data. Other reasons included a malicious or criminal insider (36%), stolen employee credentials (33%) and lost or stolen devices (28%).
The IBM 2024 threat index supports this finding, indicating that 30% of attacks start with phishing. However, phishing attacks are down from 2022, both in volume and as the initial attack vector. The report points to the continued adoption and reevaluation of phishing mitigation techniques and strategies as one of the reasons for the reduction.
While a human may actually have made the mistake that caused the breach, it’s not necessarily the individual’s fault — except in the case of a criminal insider. Organizations must take a proactive approach to cybersecurity, which includes providing training so employees can learn safe practices while also setting up processes that reduce risk.
Reducing human cybersecurity risk is not simple. You can’t launch a single program or training that fixes the issue. Instead, organizations must take a holistic approach that creates a culture of cybersecurity and empowers every employee to think of cybersecurity as their job.
Because AI tools can predict what a human is likely to do, they can be especially effective in protecting against human risk in cybersecurity. The Proofpoint report found that 87% of global CISOs are looking to deploy AI-powered capabilities to help protect against human error and advanced human-centered cyber threats.
Although many companies provide training, it’s often check-the-box type training that doesn’t really change behavior or keep cybersecurity top of mind. When designing a training program, take a holistic approach and consider which employees need which type of training.
Start by reviewing past incidents to determine what topics are most important, such as employees repeatedly clicking on phishing attempts in the recent past. Instead of annual training, companies should consider regular monthly mini modules to keep the topics top of mind. Additionally, include cybersecurity training as part of new employee onboarding to ensure every single employee starts their career with your company with the same information.
It’s easy for employees to feel like cybersecurity is someone else’s job. But reducing human risk starts with changing that impression and making each employee feel responsible for cybersecurity. While training is a key component of this shift, it also involves keeping cybersecurity top of mind throughout the entire company. A cybersecurity culture starts from the top, with each leader talking about cybersecurity and stressing its importance.
Cybersecurity starts and ends with humans: humans who create the attacks and humans with the ability to stop the attacks. By focusing on the human element in cybersecurity, your organization can significantly reduce your risk. However, change doesn’t happen with a single training session or even over a few months. Organizations must view this strategy as a long-term approach with the goal of making each employee realize that they hold the power to make a difference in the organization’s cybersecurity.