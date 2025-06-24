When the AI agent joins the org chart

The AI agent on your team doesn’t have a favorite lunch spot or worry about vacation days. It doesn’t get distracted in meetings or take sick leave. But it does handle assignments, and increasingly, it handles them well enough to force a rethink of what work looks like.

Across industries, these systems are stepping into roles that once belonged to junior staff. They’re summarizing research, drafting reports and parsing financial data. No longer just passive tools, they’ve become embedded contributors that demand oversight, evaluation and strategy.

As AI agents spread through companies, managers face a new challenge: how to lead a team that includes non-human workers. These systems may be tireless and efficient, but they don’t ask for feedback, they don’t explain their reasoning and they don’t raise their hands when things go wrong. The question is no longer whether AI can contribute to real work, but how companies will manage accountability, reliability and performance when it does.

“Managers will need a plan to manage performance and make decisions based on the actions of both AI and humans,” Mindy Shoss, a Psychology Professor at the University of Central Florida, told IBM Think in an interview.

At IBM, the transformation is already well underway. With tools like watsonx Orchestrate and internal research on multi-agent collaboration, AI agents are becoming embedded in core business processes. In human resources, they match resumes to job descriptions and generate shortlists for hiring managers. In procurement, they scan contracts to classify vendors and flag compliance risks. While people still make the final decisions, the manual legwork is increasingly happening in the background.

IBM Research has been piloting teams of agents to tackle complex projects, such as large-scale document analysis. In one experiment, thousands of regulatory policy documents were analyzed to extract clauses and compare jurisdictions. The system delivered a matrix of results for analysts to review, a task that once took weeks, now compressed into hours with human oversight.

“AI agents will help us build faster, work with smaller teams and bring more ideas to life,” Kunal Sawarkar, a Distinguished Engineer at IBM, told IBM Think in an interview. “They take the grunt work off our shoulders so we can focus on what’s valuable. It’s a powerful shift where everyone can become a creator, not just an executor.”