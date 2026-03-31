The identity problem at the heart of agentic AI security

HashiCorp Field CTO Jake Lundberg also attended RSA where he came across some confusion about how to coordinate agents within a broader platform. He said a challenge he sees when meeting with clients is “not everyone has a great handle on the scope of their identities in the first place; and second, how do I attest that those identities are doing what they should be?”

For this reason, Lundberg works with companies to “ring-fence their identities and their workflows,” he said on the podcast. This ring-fencing, he added, is particularly important in regulated industries, such as finance and healthcare, where the data handled is highly sensitive and one small compromise can snowball quickly, amplified by the speed and autonomy of an AI agent.

On the flip side, other companies—particularly those with fewer regulations—may be moving quickly to deploy new AI agent workstreams, feeling pressure from the board or stakeholders to innovate as fast as possible. “You have folks [who] are ‘YOLO’ing’ it,” Lundberg said. He likened this moment to the emergence of cloud, where many businesses were rushing to adopt the new technology, in part for fear of missing out, without having a good handle on its security or workflows.

Across the board, the experts agreed that it’s high time to address agent security. In the latest Cost of a Data Breach report, 97% of organizations that reported an AI-related security incident lacked proper AI-dedicated access controls.

Ultimately, the competitive cost of subpar AI security is too high to ignore—especially when organizations with a coordinated, multi-agent strategy expect a 42% higher ROI compared to organizations with no AI security strategy, according to a new IBM Institute for Business Value study.

For Lundberg, at the most basic level, it comes down to the identities and the isolation of their workflows. “The fundamental pieces that are going to help you protect your environment,” Lundberg said, “is this ability to very quickly both stand up and change those identities in the event that something goes wrong.”