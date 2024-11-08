Procurement teams historically manage vast amounts of data gleaned from both within and outside their organizations: Spending patterns, market insights, supplier data, external regulations and internal specifications, just to name a few. This has made procurement workflows particularly prone to human error and procurement tasks ripe for digital transformation.

Early procurement automation practices augmented or replaced manual data entry such as inputting information into spreadsheets. Procurement departments might also use robotic process automation (RPA) to automate a series of previously manual procurement tasks such as invoice generation and approval. In this level of automation, processes like contract management or price negotiation could be augmented by separate software and tools.

In more recent years, as machine learning (ML) and AI became more powerful, leading organizations have begun to use advanced procurement technologies combined with automation and AI to create truly intelligent, centralized workflows. The increasing popularity of procurement automation processes followed significant supply chain challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, along with stressors like inflation.

In a 2022 survey of 1,500 Chief Supply Chain Officers and Chief Operating Officers, The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) found a sharp increase in the number of businesses introducing new automation technologies in the two years prior, as well as the number of organizations using AI to help monitor and track performance.

Procurement departments that might have previously siloed procurement tasks can increasingly manage the entire procurement process, from end-to-end, in a central repository, allowing for advanced data analytics and real-time visibility into spending patterns and vendor dynamics. These unified procurement workflows, augmented by key technologies, reduce friction and provide better experiences for both procurement professionals and their partners.